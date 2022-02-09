COVID trends beginning to look positive

Area coronavirus numbers are now providing an encouraging sign.

Sauk and Columbia counties, as of data from Feb. 9, are both reporting a smaller number of positive cases then they were in weeks and months prior. From Feb. 2 until Feb. 9, the counties have 666 new cases, according to data from both counties' health departments.

SSM St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo has attested to this trend.

"We have been seeing a decrease in COVID-19 in recent weeks," said SSM St. Clare Hospital Director of Emergency and Urgent Care Services Johnny Holt via email. "To coincide with these numbers, it appears that more people are being vaccinated and more people are being proactive and receiving their booster vaccine."

Sauk County still displays the transmission rate as "high" despite the decrease in numbers. However, the number of inpatient COVID-19 hospitalizations is down to six as of Feb. 8 and reached a valley of two on Feb. 4-6. For comparison, Sauk County hospitals had 20 inpatient cases on Jan. 14. There were 427 new cases in the county between Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, but 324 between Feb. 3 and Feb. 9, according to the data.

"Areas within Baraboo, Dells aren't as busy during this time of year," said Holt in his email. "People aren't gathering in such large groups as they were during the summer months. The major holidays are over, so families aren't gathering in large numbers either."

Columbia County had a 324-case increase between Feb. 1 and Feb. 9, which is down from 423 between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1. Perhaps the most promising information released from the department is that active cases dropped sharply in the past week, with 849 fewer than those in the Feb. 1 data. In addition, 1,170 people have recovered from the virus in that time frame.

"Recent COVID-19 data from the state of Wisconsin and Aspirus Health continue to show a positive trend," said Aspirus Health spokesperson Andrew Krauss in a Feb. 9 press release. "COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are on a steady decline since mid-January."

Krauss went on to say that there are 80 COVID-positive patients in Aspirus hospitals, which is the lowest the organization has seen since Sep. 23, 2021.

The Wisconsin Dells School District appears to be following the positive trend. In the past week, the district has only had three new positive cases, according to the district website.