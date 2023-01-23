 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash kills Reedsburg man

One man was killed and another hospitalized Sunday after the driver crashed in the town of Baraboo, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

A 20-year-old Reedsburg man was riding in the passenger seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being injured in the crash. The sheriff’s office is withholding the names of those involved until family members can be notified.

At 11:45 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a call that a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was in the ditch of County Road W east of the Pikes Peak Road intersection.

Deputies deduced the driver was headed west along the roadway when he failed to correctly take a curve, leaving the highway on the north side. The Impala then hit a power pole, then a tree, before it came to a rest in the ditch.

The driver, a 22-year-old Baraboo man, was taken via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Both alcohol and speed are likely factors in the cause of the crash, Meister said, and an investigation remains ongoing.

