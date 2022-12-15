Curtains to rise at Al. Ringling Theatre for holiday movie magic

For little Annie Wolter is was “Miracle on 34th Street.” That was her favorite Christmas movie when she was a child.

“It was a very big deal,” Wolter, a Baraboo resident and owner of Ann Wolter Consulting remembers. “It is the only Christmas movie I can remember that our family watched for with such tradition.”

The movie, starring a young Natalie Wood and an elderly Edmund Gwenn as Santa Claus, is about a department store Santa who claims to be the real Santa.

Wolter said, “watching it represented family togetherness.”

The Al. Ringling Theatre is eager to bring families together with warm-hearted movies with their coming holiday movie festival, one that Wolter helped put together. Running from Tuesday, Dec. 20 through Friday, Dec. 23, five movies will be shown on the big screen: “White Christmas,” “Home Alone,” “Elf,” “The Polar Express,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The Al. Ringling Theatre Friends’ board of directors have something special planned for each movie presented.

For “White Christmas,” showing Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., there will be singing before, and during, the movie. Kevin Murphy, with guitar, will lead in the caroling. The version of the movie being presented includes the lyrics on-screen during the songs. Wolter said, “Hopefully, we’ll have some fou- part harmony in the audience for the snow song!”

“Home Alone,” will be shown on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. “Elf” will be shown on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. At both, free treats will be handed out to the children in attendance.

Baraboo residents are invited to wear their best pajamas to the show of “The Polar Express,” taking place on Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for best pajamas for both children and adults.

Sharon Warner will play holiday favorites on the theatre’s historic organ before the showings of “Elf,” “The Polar Express,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” showing on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., caps off the festival. Frank Capra’s classic movie stars James Stewart. Nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, the American Film Institute has named it one of the best 100 American films ever made. “The movie will be shown in color!” Wolter exclaimed.

Sponsors for the event include MBE CPAs, Baraboo State Bank, Tricor and Don-Rick Insurance, Bank of Wisconsin Dells, and Bekah Kate’s Kitchen, Kids and Home Store. Additionally, Johnsen Insurance and Stephanie and Pat Lamb are contributing gifts for the children.

A gift for Wolter, now 61, is the memory of watching a Christmas movie with her family as a child. The family watching Santa Claus, huddled around the living room, mugs of hot cocoa in their hands and bowls of popcorn within arm’s reach.

Wolter, and the Al. Ringling Theatre, are hoping the holiday film festival will give that sort of cozy gift to the people of Baraboo.