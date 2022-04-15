Dawn Manor to become private event venue honoring 19th century heritage

The owner of Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house in the process of being relocated to a yet-to-be-announced site, has a plan to remind people of the home's origins.

Steve Uphoff is moving the house built in 1855 off its original property but, inspired by a desire to preserve the home's legacy, plans on turning it into a year-round private event venue where the meals, clothes and music will match the mid-19th century aesthetics of the house.

He said dinners and drinks will be served in the eight rooms in the house with musicians dressed in mid-1800s clothing playing music from the time period. Food options will include modern food as well as food from that same era. Servers will also be dressed in clothing from the period, and all of the rooms will have fireplaces.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to restore it and present it to the public in a way that no one else has done since its beginning and make it something special that everyone can enjoy," Uphoff said.

Dawn Manor was originally built by Abraham Vanderpoel, a lumber baron, signer of the Wisconsin Constitution and personal friend of President Abraham Lincoln. It is located in the would-be city of Newport, which was doomed when a railroad company announced in 1856 it would cross the river at Kilbourn instead of Newport.

In 2017, Uphoff purchased Dawn Manor from previous owner George Raab. After selling the property to Todd Nelson, the owner of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, in August 2021, Uphoff maintained ownership of the house on a condition that Nelson would "gift" the house to Uphoff upon purchase of the land.

"The reason he was gifting it to me is he had no plans to restore it and I wanted to see that house retained," Uphoff said. "We decided that we would painstakingly remove every one of those 1855 stones from the building facade and all those special things that make Dawn Manor a beautiful home and relocate the house to another location."

Uphoff said the relocation is intended to prevent interference with Nelson's plans for the property, which are unspecified as of now. To maintain the components of the historic structure, Uphoff hired Architectural Design Consultants of Lake Delton to measure the corners of the house and "re-brick every block". He also said that he took "thousands of pictures" and hired an Amish carpentry group to remove every piece of wood, preserving their original form in the process.

"This is an 1855 structure and the last of a town that had 10,000 people living in it during that very short period of time that became a ghost town," Uphoff said.

Despite living in Virginia now, Uphoff's family has a deep history in the Wisconsin Dells area. His grandparents, Marian and Mike Uphoff, owned the former Uphoff's Rotunda Restaurant and Motel, which was on Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Lake Delton.

Steve Uphoff and his family lived in a residence across County Highway A from the Dawn Manor property and were close friends with Helen Raab, a longtime Dawn Manor owner. Steve Uphoff also used to sell flower and vegetable seeds that Raab grew in a garden at Dawn Manor.

"We grew up as children and my parents were friends with the Raab family," he said. "We enjoyed looking at the house. We enjoyed our relationship with Helen Raab."

Another inspiration for Uphoff's restoration of Dawn Manor is Colonial Williamsburg — a "living museum" in Williamsburg, Virginia — that reminds people of the city as it existed in the 1700s as the capital of colonial United States. Uphoff said the old city was "reproduced" by legendary business magnate John D. Rockefeller.

He guaranteed Dawn Manor will stay in the Dells area, hopefully close to the original property and/or the Wisconsin River. Uphoff and Lake Delton village trustee Tom Diehl both said a concrete location has not been decided.

"The village thinks it is commendable that Steve is trying to save this wonderful piece of our local history," Diehl said. "I know Steve well enough that he will be able to find an excellent location to preserve Dawn Manor so that our visitors can be exposed to a mid-1800s residence that has stood at that location for over 150 years."

Nelson purchased the Lake Delton Waterfront Villas from Uphoff after managing them for him for nearly 11 years. The purchase was part of the Dawn Manor land deal.

"The community and historical folks that cherish that house as much as we would also be able to enjoy it for the first time publicly," said Uphoff.

Uphoff plans on installing a plaque commemorating the likes of Wisconsin Ducks general manager Dan Gavinski, Nelson, Diehl and others who assisted him in relocating and maintaining the heritage of Dawn Manor.