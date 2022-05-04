Del-Bar owners purchase Mr. Pancake in Lake Delton

Two notable restaurants on Wisconsin Dells Parkway will now be under the same ownership.

The Del-Bar, owned by sisters Amy Wimmer and Anne Stoken, is a year-round restaurant/bar that serves mostly dinner dishes. Mr. Pancake is open during tourism season (May to September) and specializes in pancakes and other breakfast foods. Wimmer and Stoken recently purchased Mr. Pancake and will look to expand the menu at the restaurant as well as allow employees to work at both restaurants.

Del-Bar public relations contact Carla Minsky called the purchase “a food match made in heaven.”

“We’ve always been thinking about adding a second restaurant,” said Stoken. “We were exploring several options and we were good family friends with the Thompson family. They reached out to us to see if we would have any interest in acquiring this and it just made sense for us to take on a breakfast shift since it’s opposite from the Del-Bar dinner service.”

Dianne and Chuck Thompson owned Mr. Pancake and sold it to Stoken and Wimmer.

A release announcing the purchase also said Stoken and Wimmer were drawn to Mr. Pancake by the recipes, family, tradition and loyal customers. Both restaurants will continue their operating schedules, with Del-Bar remaining open year-round and Mr. Pancake being a seasonal restaurant.

“The Thompson family did a great job establishing a great business for many, many years,” Stoken said. “I think we had a vision on what we could do to add a new twist to it and we were just excited to put that together and kind of refresh Mr. Pancake.”

With the purchase, Stoken and Wimmer revamped the interior of Mr. Pancake. The floor tiles were replaced and chairs throughout the restaurant were repainted, as well as new wallpaper being installed and updates to the bathrooms. The owners were looking to create a “nautical feel” with the remodel, which features white and blue colors in most of the interior. No significant renovations, such as knocking down walls, were done.

Customers waiting to be seated can order different Torke brand coffee drinks (lattes, cappuccinos, espressos) as well as mimosas from a newly-installed coffee bar. The coffee bar will also include homemade pastries that can be purchased to-go, as well as specialty coffee drinks. Mimosas and specialty coffees are new under Stoken and Wimmer. Stuffed animals will continue to be sold at the waiting counter.

Menu items at each restaurant will be mutually exclusive. However, the menu at Mr. Pancake is slated to expand, with items such as avocado toast, steak and eggs, and egg sandwiches, as well as homemade pastries such as blueberry muffins and cinnamon crumb cake.

“A lot of the menu items will be exactly the same,” said Wimmer. “We just got a couple new ones that we’ve added.”

With the purchase, employees of one restaurant will be able to work at the other because of the operations are at different times during the day. Wimmer said a factor in choosing a breakfast restaurant instead of another lunch/dinner establishment was so she and Stoken were not “competing with ourselves.”

“It made sense that we already had several employees who worked a breakfast shift elsewhere,” said Wimmer. “For us to have our employees that we rely on and are very trustworthy, to be able to have them at both places, rather than hiring all new people, it just made sense.”

Wimmer took over Del-Bar in 2018 from her and Stoken’s father, Jeff and his wife, Jane. Stoken came the next year and the two are third-generation owners, according to the release. They returned to the Dells area after working in Colorado. Wimmer said Del-Bar was opened in 1943 by the sisters’ grandparents, Jim and Alice Wimmer.