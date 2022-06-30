 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dells author Laundrie celebrating new book July 7

1948 Ford truck

A 1948 Ford Truck similar to the one Amy Laundrie describes in her new book "The Quack-a-Doodle Parade" will be at the Kilbourn Public Library for photo opportunities on July 7 during the celebration of the book.

 CATHY BORCK, Contributed

A Wisconsin Dells author and columnist is releasing a new picture book next week with a parade, crafts, and a reading of her book, "The Quack-a-Doodle Parade."

According to a release from Kilbourn Public Library director Cathy Borck, Amy Laundrie, a contributor to the Wisconsin Dells Events, is celebrating her new book on July 7 at 2:00 p.m. The book is a "rollicking" picture book which she will read to area children.

"The Quack-a-Doodle Parade" is based on Laundrie's childhood neighborhood's spring parades. Participants would design floats, wear "funky" costumes, and parade around the block, according to Borck's release. According to the story, the parade judge would sit on the back of a 1948 Ford truck.

Children attending will be able to join Laundrie in re-creating her childhood memories. They will be involved with crafts, costumes, pinwheels, and re-enactments of the parade. A classic truck like the one described in the story will also be at the library for pictures with children.

Laundrie's book presentation is another event in the library's "Oceans of Possibilities" summer series of events and activities. The program, which is available and recommended for all ages, runs through Aug. 20, with opportunities to attend each event and enter the summer reading challenge for a chance to win special prize drawings. 

Amy Laundrie

Laundrie
