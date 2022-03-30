Dells drive-by shooter pleads to three charges

The man accused of shooting at the The Reef Night Club in Wisconsin Dells, striking two people, as he was driving last April entered into a plea agreement Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Mark A. Perales, 27, of El Paso, Texas, pleaded no contest to two felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging a firearm from a vehicle at a building. Two other counts of shooting from a vehicle at a person and first-degree reckless injury were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they will be considered in sentencing.

Perales will be sentenced in coming months once a hearing is scheduled during a June 6 conference call. He was taken to Sauk County Jail after the hearing concluded.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be submitted to the court case by May 31. Perales’ attorney, Scott Southworth, said he may order a private investigation. The private document would provide additional information and would take roughly four to six weeks, potentially pushing the sentencing hearing to mid-July.

Southworth said during the hearing he was honored to represent the defendant.

“He is very cogent, he is very well spoken, very professional,” Southworth said. “It was a pleasure being able to represent him throughout this process in terms of his candor and his ability to understand everything that was happening.”

According to the criminal complaint, Lake Delton police officers had arrived at the club on April 18 after being called for a trespassing complaint when they heard multiple gunshots coming from Wisconsin Dells Parkway.

Police tried to follow the vehicle, but could not find it.

Perales was interviewed by police April 20. He said he was upset after a fight at the club during which Perales was thrown out by a bouncer. Admitting to drinking “quite a bit,” Perales said he kept a legally purchased firearm in his vehicle. He said he had been firing at the sky, not toward the building, but said he must have been wrong if people were injured.

Witnesses told police there was a crowd in the outdoor area when the shots rang out. A bartender had his back turned but heard the gunshots and saw a woman fall. The woman was moved to the pool table inside with a belt wrapped around her leg and a wound on her thigh. People in the club were standing around her to ensure her leg was elevated.

An officer applied a tourniquet. A second woman had been grazed in the thigh by another bullet. The first woman was taken via ambulance to UW Hospital in Madison. The second was driven by another person to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.

Perales told police upon seeing a photo of the gunshot wound that he was thinking about how badly the woman’s family must have felt.

Though the vehicle had gotten away, detectives were able to review surveillance footage from a nearby business and met with Portage police two days later to search for the Chrysler Sebring at the job site of construction company Entact LLC of Westmont, Illinois, along the 700 block of East Mullet Street near the Columbia County fairgrounds.

Police found the car near a city-owned building. It had front end damage. Perales admitted to driving it.

The maximum sentence for the three charges Perales pleaded no contest to during the hearing is more than 22 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

