Dells man charged with forced sex act with teen, sexually assaulting unconscious person

A Wisconsin Dells man appeared Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court after being charged with forcing a teenager into a sexual act in September, a revelation which led to an alleged sexual assault of an unconscious person months earlier.

Juver Ronaldo Cango Mora, 23, appeared with attorney Leonie Dolch, who argued he be released on a $1,000 cash bond while agreeing to the prosecutors’ requested conditions that Cango Mora have no contact with the alleged victims, their homes and school but asked that incidental contact with anyone under 18 be allowed.

Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Gabriel Arevalo recommended a $50,000 cash bond. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett ordered a $25,000 bond be set with the conditions. Barrett also ordered that Cango Mora not be released from Sauk County Jail until his passport is turned into Sauk County Clerk of Courts Carrie Wastlick. He was also ordered to not leave the state without judicial approval and was ordered to provide an address of where he will be within 24 hours of his release.

Cango Mora faces more than 36 years in prison and a maximum of 27 years of extended supervision on charges of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim, third-degree sexual assault, capturing an intimate represention without consent, exposing genitals to a child, causing a child over 13 years old to view a sexual activity and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 16-year-old told authorities that Cango Mora threatened the teenager’s family if the teen didn’t have sex with Cango Mora. He would make their lives a “living hell,” according to the statement provided by the teenager.

The teen said Cango Mora was intoxicated when he made the threat but believed him and began handling his genitals for about a minute before Cango Mora left abruptly. The teen said Cango Mora "looked regretful." This allegedly happened in September.

A relative of the teenager spoke to police and claimed Cango Mora had sexually assaulted an unconscious person April 22. The relative showed police a photo that had been sent to him via the WhatsApp chat app of an unconscious person who was naked from the waist down being posed by another man. Cango Mora was in another photo allegedly sexually assaulting the unconscious person, the relative claimed, though did not have the picture.

Police interviewed the person who had been photographed without consent Nov. 15. Sexual contact with the man in the photo had intially been consensual, the person said, but noted that after drinking alcohol that may have been drugged, they felt dizzy and didn’t remember anything until waking up.

Upon waking up, the alleged victim said both men were laughing and Cango Mora was lying in the bed without a shirt on.

Later, a friend told the person who had been photographed about the pictures and claimed one showed Cango Mora sexually assaulting the person, who was clearly unconscious.

When police interviewed Cango Mora, he said that the laws in the U.S. were stricter than his own country and that he would not be questioned for his actions if he were there. At first, he claimed that he found the unconscious person passed out in a bathroom and had carried the person back to a room, using a towel to cover their body, and left.

During questioning, a person who had access to the WhatsApp conversation showed up and spoke to police, showing them a photo of Cango Mora smiling, naked from the waist down, seemingly poised to sexually assault the unconscious victim.

When confronted with this, Cango Mora said he was posing like he was about to sexually assault the person because he was mad at the other man for making sexual advances on a person he had been intimately involved with that day. Cango Mora also denied making any threats against the teen and said he did not know the then 15-year-old very well and described the teen “as being quiet.”

Police noted in the complaint that Cango Mora “was not being honest” and “had changed his statement several times throughout the course of this investigation.”

Cango Mora is scheduled to return to court Jan. 25.