Dells man charged with sexual assault

A Wisconsin Dells man who allegedly acknowledged the woman he was charged with sexually assaulting had told him no more than once was recently released on a $5,000 signature bond.

Fabian A. Luna Olivares, 27, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and five years of extended supervision for a felony charge of third-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint:

Olivares was with a woman around 11 p.m. Aug. 4 at a Baraboo residence. The woman told police he had said he wanted to comfort her because she was having a hard time with a recent break-up .

When Luna Olivares made sexual advances, the woman said she excused herself from the room. When he began to grope her, she again excused herself after telling Luna Olivares that she did not want to engage in any type of sex and reminded him he was married and had children.

She returned after trying to call friends in the area. Luna Olivares allegedly grabbed her body and pushed her down, assaulting her for about a minute. The woman told police that Luna Olivares said he could see she was going to “beat” herself “up about this” and that she should “just remember you said no so it’s not your fault.”

A friend had initially approached police about the woman, who had been found in an emotional state, crying in a bathtub. The person who found her helped her dress while she kept repeating that she had “told him no.”

The woman told police she sent a message through the social media photo and video sharing app Snapchat referencing that she had refused him. The woman said he responded with his own message reading “I know, I am sorry.”

Luna Olivares was released on bond Aug. 15. During his initial appearance Aug. 12, Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko set the signature bail. Conditions of the bond include no contact with the woman or her residence. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 14.