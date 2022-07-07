Dells man faces 9th OWI charge after found sleeping near Baraboo River

A man found snoring near the Baraboo River after running from a crash in downtown Baraboo recently appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court on multiple felony charges.

Rory E. Thundercloud, 37, of Wisconsin Dells, made an initial appearance June 29 from the Sauk County Jail. Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set his bond at $50,000 cash with the conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and not drive.

According to the criminal complaint:

Thundercloud was found lying in the weeds near the bridge along Walnut Street by emergency workers called to a collision he allegedly caused just before 4 a.m. June 28 at the intersection of Water and East Street.

A man called police to report the crash. He told an officer he was driving along Water Street when a vehicle came down the hill at a high speed and likely ran through the stop sign, hitting the right side of his Ford Explorer. He said the driver of the Dodge Caravan, who he identified as Thundercloud by description, ran to him, yelling and asking why he had hit the Caravan.

Authorities allegedly found “several empty ‘shooters’ in the vehicle” along with a prescription bottle belonging to Thundercloud.

While being arrested, Thundercloud denied being in the Caravan and said he had no idea how it had gotten there. He slurred his speech and was off-balance. Thundercloud also refused to take part in field sobriety tests and denied a preliminary breath test more than once. A blood sample was taken from him and sent to the state laboratory for toxicology testing.

The other driver was taken to SSM St. Clare Hospital for a forearm laceration and pain in his neck, shoulder and upper left arm.

Thundercloud was charged with ninth-offense drunken driving, drunken driving causing injury as a repeater, hit-and-run involving injury, felony bail jumping, driving with a revoked license and obstructing an officer. He faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 23 years and up to 11 years of extended supervision.

According to court records, Thundercloud was convicted of OWIs in Wisconsin in April 2002, January 2003, April 2005, December 2005, January 2006, October 2008 and January 2014. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 15.