A Sauk County Circuit Court judicial officer issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a man who failed to make an initial appearance on charges of causing injury to another while driving drunk.

Carlos Andres Sanchez Castro, 32, of Wisconsin Dells, was released on a $500 signature bond Nov. 21. He faces up to more than eight years in prison and a maximum of five years of extended supervision upon release for a felony charge of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and misdemeanor counts of causing injury while driving under the influence and causing injury while driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration of 0.15.

According to a criminal complaint, emergency officials responded just before 2 a.m. Nov. 20 to an automated notification about a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 23 and U.S. Highway 33 in the town of Excelsior.

An investigation found that a silver Ford Focus that was going south on Highway 23 failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Buick LeSabre, which had been traveling on Highway 33. The Focus pushed the LeSabre to the southwest corner of the highway and the intersection of Evergreen Road, eventually stopping when the vehicle hit the ditch.

When Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackeri Drill arrived at the scene, he found two men standing in the debris. One was Sanchez Castro, whom both identified as the driver of the Ford. Both refused medical assistance.

The driver of the LeSabre was still seated in the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Reedsburg Area Medical Center. He was later treated at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. The driver told the deputy Dec. 12, while still in the hospital, that he had broken both ankles, a wrist, his nose, sternum, a vertebrae in his neck and back and several ribs. The man also had a laceration under one of his eyes which needed stitches and a large lump on the back of his skull.

Sanchez Castro told officers he had stopped at the sign, but when he pulled forward, he unexpectedly hit the other vehicle. Deputies found a pack of beer in Sanchez Castro’s vehicle. The deputy noted that he seemed intoxicated and ran Sanchez Carlos through field sobriety tests, which he allegedly failed and was arrested. He submitted a 0.1% result through a breath test.

A driver’s record check found that Sanchez Castro had an expired driver’s license, according to the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles.

