Dells shooting suspect in custody

A suspect was apprehended in Lafayette, Ind. on April 2 in connection with the shooting that wounded two in Wisconsin Dells on March 30.

A suspect was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and is currently being held in Indiana stemming from the shooting in Wisconsin Dells that wounded two on March 30.

According to a news release from Wisconsin Dells Police Department Chief Nicholas Brinker, 22-year-old Mason L. Acuna was taken into custody on April 2 and is awaiting extradition at Tippecanoe County Jail in Lafayette, Ind. The Dells Police Department is working with the Columbia County District Attorney's office to determine appropriate charges.

Brinker extended his gratitude to the Lake Delton Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Marshals for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of Acuna.

