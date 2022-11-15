Delton crash injures 4

Significant injuries were reported after a driver was speeding and lost control of a vehicle Saturday in the town of Delton, hitting pedestrians, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

Two vehicles were initially in the median of U.S. Highway 12 near Moon Road when deputies were called around 5:15 p.m., said Sheriff Chip Meister. Weather factors, including snow and ice, had caused slippery conditions.

The first deputy arrived and found five adults and two children standing between the vehicles in the median. While the deputy tried to get the pedestrians safely into a squad car, another vehicle lost control and slid into the median.

Pedestrians were hit by the vehicle and four were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The vehicle which hit those people was driving at roughly 65 mph at the time, Meister said. The driver was cited.

Drivers should be aware as the weather changes to drive with “caution and due care,” Meister said. Another traffic crash report outlines a single vehicle in the same area less than an hour later that hit a concrete barrier. The driver lost control due to black ice on the road near an entrance ramp and the SUV began to spin before hitting the median barrier.

If there are stopped emergency vehicles with lights activated, drivers should slow down and move to another lane if possible, Meister said, and anyone in a crash should stay in the vehicle with a seatbelt on because it is the “safest place” until emergency responders arrive after calling 911.

The crash injuring the pedestrians remains under investigation.