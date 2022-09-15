Demolition begins for downtown Baraboo redevelopment

Demolition began Thursday in part of downtown Baraboo where developers and city officials aim to build anew.

Baraboo City Council members unanimously approved hiring Beaver Services Inc. of Beaver Dam to tear down buildings on the east and west sides of Walnut Street in order to continue its work toward development there.

Director of Public Works Tom Pinion said the city sought requests for the work and Beaver Services Inc. was the lowest responsible bidder at $68,400. There were “a handful” of requests sought, Pinion said. There were three other bidders, including Dean Blum Excavating Inc., of Baraboo, Robinson Brothers Environmental Inc., of Waunakee, and LinnCo Inc., of Sartell, Minnesota.

“With the donation tonight, as part of the incentive for redevelopment there, we would be responsible for demolition,” Pinion said. “So in effort to expedite things, we solicited proposals based on demolishing whole buildings.”

Baraboo purchased buildings at 103 and 105 Walnut St, two of the three which will come down. The building at 106 Walnut St., most recently operated as Bear-A-Boo Daycare and previously as Fishkin Horman & Associates accounting firm. Council members agreed to accept the donation of the third building during Tuesday’s meeting.

The city entered into a pre-development agreement in April with Three Amigos Property Management LLC, of Tomah, which also owns the recently completed Rapid River Apartments buildings in the 300 block of Lynn Street, just a block east of the site for potential new development.

Part of the demolition revolves around continued negotiations between the city and the company as the entities look to finalize a full development agreement for mixed use buildings by the end of October. A pre-development agreement is not a firm offer to build, but an agreement that allows the company to use its money to research whether a project is feasible while the city agrees not to seek other developers for the area.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said city officials have been aiming to redevelop what they see as a blighted area for more than 15 years.

“We’re working through the development agreement; that’s not ready, there’s a couple conditions we’re waiting to get finalized before we can bring forward the development agreement,” Bradley said. “Through this resolution we’ll get that property transferred to us, torn down and basically put back to a build ready site and then the developer will take possession of that once the development agreement is completed.”

Three Amigos finished the construction of the luxury Rapid River Apartments building along Baraboo River. The company is also working to gain full approval for a proposed luxury development, Devil’s Lake Townhomes, along Lake Street in Baraboo.

Ald. Scott Sloan questioned whether the city would have to retain ownership of the donated building if a development agreement could not be finalized.

“I don’t know that we want it,” Bradley said with a laugh. “If everything fell apart we would transfer it back to them; it’s not our property, they paid for it–but they’ve taken a number of steps to show they’re substantially, financially invested in this project.”