Despite playing one of its 'better games,' three-win Baraboo/Portage unable to upset two-loss Sauk Prairie

Other than his hat trick, the other big takeaway for the Eagles was they were playing a bit short-handed and also had back-up goalie Brooks McInerney, a junior, between the pipes but still were able to out-shoot the T-Birds 32-11.

“We had a couple guys who didn’t play the first period. We had another player that’s away to a family thing — our second line right wing. And other guys got an opportunity to play,” Lohrei said. “That’s my big takeaway. I was really happy with the way they played.”

Killing off that penalty early on in the period might have been when the Eagles answered the bell best.

It was a big moment in a close game.

“We were well aware of that,” Lohrei said. “That’s why we had some of the usual guys out there killing it, instead of using the whole bench.”

Added Nick Mast, who was on that special teams unit, “We knew what we had to do. We knew what the score was and we knew it was important, so I didn’t think there was anything much to say.

“We just went out there to kill the penalty like we kill every penalty.”