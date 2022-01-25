Despite playing one of its 'better games,' three-win Baraboo/Portage unable to upset two-loss Sauk Prairie

BARABOO — Three weeks ago, the Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team traveled to Sauk Prairie and got frozen out, losing 9-0.
The same wasn’t the case Tuesday (although it was freezing, both outside Pierce Park Pavilion and inside it).
But despite a late second-period goal and a power play chance early in the third with an opportunity to cut the deficit to one, the Thunderbirds still wound up on the short end, with the Eagles claiming a 3-1, Badger West Conference victory.
“I never like a loss and I tell them it should still feel like a loss, but that was a game where, outside of those pretty early two-rushes, I don’t think they generated a lot in-zone on us,” T-Birds’ coach David Clark said. “And they have a pretty talented first line. So we played the game the right way.
“We put ourselves in position to be in the game. It’s been a road, but as weird as it sounds, because we do have wins, that was one of our better games.”
Those two-rushes Clark is referring to both were converted by Eagles’ senior forward Nick Mast, who had a hat trick in the game and now has 37 goals on the year.
His first goal came with 5 minutes, 20 seconds gone by and the next came 2:44 into the second period.
“We went down to block a shot, he went through the guy and found the back door. It was 2-on-2, if we play that straight up, that’s not a goal,” Clark said of the first. “And then we gave them a 3-on-2 for their second goal. That’s something where if we’re in our forecheck doesn’t happen. We just weren’t disciplined for that moment, gave them an opportunity — their top line an opportunity — and they buried it.”
Said Mast of the first goal, on an assist from brother and linemate Luke Mast, a junior, “That was a great dangle by Luke, and then he passed it over for the backdoor goal. It was a great play.”
It was Nick’s third goal of the night that was his favorite — but not because it gave him the hat trick.
Rather, because it gave sophomore Steven Romaker his first career assist.
“That’s special,” Nick said. “I was yelling, ‘Steven, chip; Steven, chip.’ He chipped it and I picked it up and went down.”
Indeed, Nick took the pass near the blue line and skated in to make it 3-0 with 4:47 gone by in the second period.
“That’s just a good player making a good play. That’s one I’m not going to be upset about,” Clark said. “The other two were just momentary lapses, giving a good player that extra second you can’t do.”
Still, Baraboo/Portage (3-16, 1-17 Badger West) answered, getting a power-play goal from Carson Zick with 3:22 to go in the second period to make it 3-1.
And then very early on in the third the T-Birds got the man advantage thanks to an interference penalty, they just couldn’t capitalize and Sauk Prairie (14-2, 5-2) held onto the two-goal lead.
But the T-Birds did have some good chances on that power play, something else they’re pleased with on the night.
“That’s another positive,” Clark said. “Our power play has been so-so this year.”
It wasn’t on Tuesday. But it wasn’t good enough to counter Nick Mast, either.
“He’s just fast, skilled, dedicated, offseason training — the whole deal. And talented. So you mix all that together, and he does a good job,” Eagles’ coach David Lohrei said of Mast, who also has 21 assists for a team-high 58 points, a little ahead of Luke’s 54 (19 goals, 35 assists).
Added Nick Mast of his, and the team’s, season so far, “I’m having fun. I’ve got two great linemates (Erik Peterson is the other) and we’ve got great team chemistry going that obviously helps.
“We’re moving the puck great. The goals and the assists come with that.”
Other than his hat trick, the other big takeaway for the Eagles was they were playing a bit short-handed and also had back-up goalie Brooks McInerney, a junior, between the pipes but still were able to out-shoot the T-Birds 32-11.
“We had a couple guys who didn’t play the first period. We had another player that’s away to a family thing — our second line right wing. And other guys got an opportunity to play,” Lohrei said. “That’s my big takeaway. I was really happy with the way they played.”
Killing off that penalty early on in the period might have been when the Eagles answered the bell best.
It was a big moment in a close game.
“We were well aware of that,” Lohrei said. “That’s why we had some of the usual guys out there killing it, instead of using the whole bench.”
Added Nick Mast, who was on that special teams unit, “We knew what we had to do. We knew what the score was and we knew it was important, so I didn’t think there was anything much to say.
“We just went out there to kill the penalty like we kill every penalty.”
In the end, that helped seal the deal for the Eagles, who were visiting the unheated Pierce Park Pavilion on an especially frigid night, with temperatures outside below zero when the puck dropped.
“Going on the road to a very cold rink was a challenge. It’s cold in there,” Lohrei said. “A win’s a win. It’s a conference win, and a sectional win for seeding, so we’ll take it.”
It wasn’t a win for the T-Birds, but they, too, will take how they played — especially compared with the lopsided shutout loss on Jan. 3.
“We were missing two of our captains but we did not play the way we did tonight,” Clark said comparing the two contests. “So there are some positives to take away, and I think it’s important not to forget that.
“I think we kind of learned what it means to compete with a good team tonight, and give ourselves a chance.”
SAUK PRAIRIE 3, BARABOO/PORTAGE 1
Sauk Prairie ………... 1 2 0 — 3
Baraboo/Portage … 0 1 0 — 1
First period: SP — Nick Mast (Luke Mast), 5:20.
Second period: SP — Nick Mast (Luke Mast, Erik Peterson), 2:44. SP — Nick Mast (Steven Romaker), 4:47 B/P — Carson Zick (Dylann Carpenter, Oliver Scanlan), 13:38 (pp).
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: SP (Brooks McInerney) 10, B/P (Andrew Schaetzl) 29. Penalties-minutes: SP 3-6, B/P 2-4.
