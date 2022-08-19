Dickson sentenced for North Freedom attempted homicide

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett agreed with District Attorney Michael Albrecht during a sentencing hearing Thursday that what Gary Wayne Dickson’s parents suffered as he broke into their North Freedom home in June 2020 was terror.

“The state has referred to it as a nightmare scenario, a horror film,” Barrett said. “As each piece of this unfolded for the victims here, it was just that; it was a horror film.”

Dickson, 39, created that scenario when he arrived outside of 113 S. Oak St. in North Freedom after 3 a.m. in late June 2020. Dickson had a revolver. He had been drinking alcohol for hours and a later blood test revealed he had ingested ketamine, an anesthetic which can cause hallucinations.

The two people inside, Dickson’s mother and stepfather, Suzanne and Bill Bahr, were in bed. They heard popping noises outside their home, as if rocks were being thrown at the siding. A window smashed. One of them looked out to see the 1979 Mercury Cougar that belonged to Dickson parked in the street outside. Then they saw him, wearing shorts and flip-flops, walking toward the home with a Taurus Judge revolver in his hand. That’s when they realized it was bullets being fired into their home and toward their bedroom, where Dickson knew they were likely sleeping.

Suzanne Bahr called the police. A Sauk County sheriff’s deputy sped toward the home from West Baraboo as Dickson smashed in a sliding glass door and entered the home. The Bahrs retreated to their basement, with Bill Bahr carrying a rifle had recently purchased.

Buying a gun was “out of character” for Bahr, but it was likely the only thing that stopped Dickson from killing them both that night, Albrecht said.

Claims from the defense and prosecutors diverge from that point in the evening. Dickson walked back to the bedroom to find it empty but looked down the stairs to see the Bahrs. He aimed his revolver downward and shot, striking wood near Bill Bahr’s head. Bahr shot back, striking Dickson.

Defense attorney Steven Sarbacker argued that Bahr was vindictive and shot multiple times through the flooring even as Dickson lay on the ground bleeding. Albrecht said if it were not for Dickson being hit more than once, he likely would have followed through on the execution of his parents.

“This was psychological torture of the only people in the world Gary says care about him and it continues to affect the Bahrs to this day,” Albrecht said. “This would have been a completed act. This would have been eminently worse. …The defendant’s actions that night speak volumes.”

Albrecht argued for Dickson to be imprisoned for 40 years and put on extended supervision for another 20 years for the count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which would be consecutive to sentencing for the other felony charges. The prosecutor suggested Dickson be sentenced for the remaining counts as recommended by the presentence investigation.

Dickson has been in the Sauk County Jail for nearly 800 days. He was found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, armed burglary, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm, bail jumping, using a gun while intoxicated, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and criminal trespass to a dwelling.

Sarbacker argued that due to a childhood during which he found out his father was not his biological parent and a car accident which caused ongoing spinal issues, Dickson has not had the opportunities others might have and deals with alcohol abuse disorder, commonly referred to as alcoholism.

During the trial, he argued Dickson had tried to die by suicide with that same revolver and could not recall parts of the evening because of the substances he had abused. Albrecht said the methods by which Dickson had attempted to skirt responsibility were “silly” and “nonsense.”

For sentencing, Sarbacker recommended Dickson be imprisoned from four to six years. He referred to Albrecht’s argument as one founded in emotion, not law.

“We’re a system of justice, not a system of revenge,” Sarbacker said. “It’s not eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth, but if it were, you have to consider what actually happened. My client was shot. He was wounded and down on the ground at the time that shot was fired from the floor.”

An attempted homicide during which Dickson wanted to get away with killing one or both of the Bahrs would likely have been planned better, Sarbacker said, indicating that Dickson did not plan on homicide when he shot at the home that night.

“Something snapped that night,” Sarbacker said.

Dickson had planned to move to Texas and had no intention of interacting with the Bahrs again if given a sentence that would allow him to be released in the next decade, Sarbacker said.

Suzanne Bahr sat in the back of the courtroom, covering her face for the majority of the hearing. Dickson claimed during the trial that the reason he became upset that night was that he had wanted to talk to his mother, but he called late that evening and the Bahrs decided not to answer the phone. They no longer allowed him at their home.

“I would just like to say I’m only human, and for that, I am sorry,” Dickson said. “I love you Mom. That is all.”

Barrett said there are a number of factors which influence how a sentence is determined.

“If the court learned anything from listening to all of the testimony, it is one fact in particular, and I think even you acknowledged that in the presentence report as well,” Barrett said. “You did not expect that your victim would have a gun at that residence. In fact, you commented that if you had in fact succeeded in killing your parents, you would have gotten away with it. But in this particular instance, something disrupted your thinking and your plan.”

Barrett sentenced Dickson to a total of 40 years in prison and 25 years of extended supervision, which included 20 years of prison time for the felony count of attempted intentional homicide, six years each for two counts of recklessly endangering safety and eight years for armed burglary, to be served consecutively.

As conditions of the sentencing, Dickson must provide a DNA sample and maintain absolute sobriety as well as undergo any recommended counseling, which includes a psychological behavior assessment and alcohol and other drug treatment. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24 to decide financial restitution.