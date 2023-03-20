Did you see 66-15 around Beaver Dam this last Saturday? Maybe you glimpsed 38-17 near Fox Lake, or 6-17 near Baraboo, or 24-17 around Reedsburg.

The area’s population is growing again this spring, as rare federally endangered whooping cranes are winging their way back from their wintering grounds in the South.

66-15, 38-17, 6-17 and 24-17 are all whooping cranes being tracked by Baraboo’s International Crane Foundation. Thus far this spring, as of this writing, four birds have returned to Dodge County, three to Sauk County, one to Dane County, two to Waukesha County, one to Marquette County, six to Juneau County, and two to Green Lake County.

“It is always a joy to see them back,” said Anne Lacy, senior manager of the International Crane Foundation’s North American Program. “We hope for a successful breeding season with lots of chicks — always a concern, as the success of the population very much depends on that.”

Though numbers are hard to pinpoint, Lacy believes about half of the whooping cranes of the expected population have returned to the area. Non-breeding birds, including young or unpaired birds, typically take a bit more time to return than existing breeding bird pairs. “Any bright and sunny day with a south wind will bring them back,” Lacy said.

Those that have arrived back to the area have not built nests quite yet. For one reason, there’s snow and ice. “They are scoping out places,” Lacy said, “and defending their space.” Nests are coming soon.

International Crane Foundation staff is in the field monitoring them.

66-15, named Kickapoo, is a female that hatched on June 11, 2015. She was last seen in Dodge County in November, spending her time with sandhill cranes, before heading to her usual wintering grounds in Jasper County, Indiana.

38-17, a female hatched on June 18, 2017, was released at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge in October of that same year. She likes it at Horicon, particularly with her mate, 63-15 They wintered in Randolph County, Illinois, with their son, W13-20.

The whooping crane 6-17 is also a female. She was born May 2, 2017. This past fall, she was at Necedah National Wildlife Refuge before heading off to her wintering grounds in Hickman County, Kentucky.

24-17 spent the summer and fall in Sauk County before wintering in Hickman County, Kentucky, as well.

More whooping cranes are expected back in Wisconsin soon.

“They return on their own schedule,” Lacy said.

Meanwhile, at places like Horicon Marsh and Necedah National Wildlife Refuge, birders flock with their binoculars, eager to see one of these rare birds. There are only around 836 in the entire world. Some are your neighbors.