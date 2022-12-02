District court prosecutes woman held in Sauk County Jail for supplying meth to dealers

Officials with the Western District of Wisconsin court announced Thursday that a supplier of methamphetamine who enabled illegal drug sales throughout western Wisconsin and those selling it were recently sentenced.

U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea released information about Pa Kou Yang, 33, who currently resides in the Sauk County Jail in Baraboo. According to online court documents, Yang was previously held in Dane County Jail and has previous addresses in La Crosse, Onalaska and Muscoda.

A Crawford County deputy stopped Yang while she was driving in February 2021. She admitted to having methamphetamine and turned over roughly 100 grams of the illegal substance.

Yang was identified as a supplier to three men who sold the drug in the area: Christopher Fernette, Carl Rabe and Dillan Boydston, who O’Shea noted “distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin.”

Rabe, of Baraboo, entered a guilty plea April 26 to the court. Judge William Conley sentenced Rabe to eight years in prison.

The arrests of Rabe, Fernette and Boydston were all the result of a long-term investigation by law enforcement from a number of agencies throughout Wisconsin. Rabe was arrested by a Lancaster Police Department officer and a member of the investigative team in October after attempting to sell drugs to the driver of a pickup in a Lancaster parking lot.

Police found 425 grams of methamphetamine in Rabe’s car.

Conley referred to Rabe as having entered a “major drug trafficking network” after parking with Fernette, of Prairie du Chien and Boydston, of Waukon, Iowa. The group worked to get 3 pounds of meth from a Minnesota supplier, Yang, who was tracked down as part of the investigation.

Yang pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with an intent to sell Aug. 12. U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Yang to 60 months in prison during a Nov. 17 hearing.

Conley sentenced Fernette to 10 years in prison for the same change in June and ordered him to pay $17,200 in fines. Conley sentenced Boydston to 7 years in prison during a Nov. 3 hearing for the charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick Elgersma prosecuted each case.