Driver breaks through ice in Adams County, escapes safely

A driver safely escaped from his truck that broke through the ice while driving on a lake in Adams County.

According to a release from Sheriff Brent York of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 a.m. Feb. 5 members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Big Roche A Cri Lake boat landing tin Preston for a report of a vehicle that had gone through the ice.

Rya Easterson, 25, of Waupaca was driving the vehicle and was able to escape the vehicle safely.

After the initial investigation authorities determined that Easterson had been operating on the east side of Highway 13 and attempted to drive west under the Highway 13 bridge when the vehicle broke through the ice, becoming partially submerged. Easterson was not injured in the incident, and the vehicle was later removed from the ice by Niemen’s Services.

“The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of all residents and visitors of our county, York said. “This incident serves as a reminder to take precautions during recreational activities to keep yourself and others safe.”

York directed residents to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ website for ice safety recommendations at dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/IceSafety. York said the public should “avoid the ice near the area of the bridge for recreational purposes due to this incident.”

The incident remains under investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adams County Fire District, Niemen’s Services, Adams County Highway Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

