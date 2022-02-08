 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Driver breaks through ice in Adams County, escapes safely

  • 0
Ice breakthrough

A vehicle broke through the ice on an Adams County lake Feb. 5, but the driver was able to safely escape.

 ADAMS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/Contributed

A driver safely escaped from his truck that broke through the ice while driving on a lake in Adams County.

According to a release from Sheriff Brent York of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 a.m. Feb. 5 members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Big Roche A Cri Lake boat landing tin Preston for a report of a vehicle that had gone through the ice.

Rya Easterson, 25, of Waupaca was driving the vehicle and was able to escape the vehicle safely.

After the initial investigation authorities determined that Easterson had been operating on the east side of Highway 13 and attempted to drive west under the Highway 13 bridge when the vehicle broke through the ice, becoming partially submerged. Easterson was not injured in the incident, and the vehicle was later removed from the ice by Niemen’s Services.

“The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of all residents and visitors of our county, York said. “This incident serves as a reminder to take precautions during recreational activities to keep yourself and others safe.”

People are also reading…

York directed residents to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ website for ice safety recommendations at dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/IceSafety. York said the public should “avoid the ice near the area of the bridge for recreational purposes due to this incident.”

The incident remains under investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adams County Fire District, Niemen’s Services, Adams County Highway Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake Delton Police Chief placed on leave

Lake Delton Police Chief placed on leave

The Village of Lake Delton has placed Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman on paid administrative leave while it investigates allegations of discrimination and abuses of power in regards to Dells-Delton EMS employees.

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

A historic house on the 500 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo is being demolished on Feb. 1. The house was the home of the Riley family for years after Opal Riley refused to sell the house to Circus World Museum in the late 1960s. After building around the house, the circus acquired the house in 2005 and housed performers until 2012.

WATCH NOW: Evers presents $3.5 million Elm Street grant in Wisconsin Dells

WATCH NOW: Evers presents $3.5 million Elm Street grant in Wisconsin Dells

The developing Elm Street Plaza project in Wisconsin Dells received a $3.5 million grant from the state on Feb. 3 as part of Wisconsin's Tourism Capital Investment Grant program. Funds from the grant will be used for maintenance and promotion of the new attraction, which has been in the works since 2014.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News