Drug charges against Reedsburg woman dismissed

A Reedsburg woman's charges of selling methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place were dismissed Monday by prosecutors.

Kathy D. Smyth-Foley, 61, faced maximum imprisonment of 17 years and up to 12 years of extended supervision for the charges, but the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case upon learning she had died.

Smyth-Foley was arrested in September 2021 by Reedsburg police officers and members of the Sauk County Drug Task Force. The group executed a warrant on her home after months of investigation, said Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings.

More than 12 grams of meth was found at the home, Cummings said.

According to court records, Smyth-Foley was never convicted of a felony in Wisconsin.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko officially dismissed all of the charges against Smyth-Foley. A warrant for Smyth-Foley’s arrest filed Oct. 10 after she failed to appear in court was canceled Tuesday.