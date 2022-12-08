 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drug charges against Reedsburg woman dismissed

Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only

A Reedsburg woman's charges of selling methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place were dismissed Monday by prosecutors.

Smyth-Foley 091521

Smyth-Foley

Kathy D. Smyth-Foley, 61, faced maximum imprisonment of 17 years and up to 12 years of extended supervision for the charges, but the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case upon learning she had died.

Smyth-Foley was arrested in September 2021 by Reedsburg police officers and members of the Sauk County Drug Task Force. The group executed a warrant on her home after months of investigation, said Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings.

More than 12 grams of meth was found at the home, Cummings said.

According to court records, Smyth-Foley was never convicted of a felony in Wisconsin. 

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko officially dismissed all of the charges against Smyth-Foley. A warrant for Smyth-Foley’s arrest filed Oct. 10 after she failed to appear in court was canceled Tuesday.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

