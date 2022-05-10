Drug charges dismissed against Dells man

A Wisconsin Dells man accused of selling illegal drugs and possessing weapons illegally saw his case dismissed Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Levonte Cortez Scales, 29, was charged with felony counts of selling up to 50 grams of heroin, possession with intent to sell up to 50 grams of amphetamines, possessing an electric weapon, a firearm as a convicted felon, bail jumping and obstructing an officer.

All of the nine charges were dismissed on a motion from the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office to Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock, who granted the request Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Scales and another man tried to reserve a room at a hotel in Lake Delton, but were turned away by staff, who called police. Law enforcement ran the men’s names and found both had warrants out for their arrest.

When officers arrived, they saw Scales walking while carrying two backpacks. He ran when they approached him and tried to get into a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. Officers pointed their guns at Scales and arrested him after he laid on the ground.

They found $3,400 in cash, prompting them to call in a K-9 unit. In the backpacks, officers found candy, a metal tray, an empty box for a mega stun baton, a Taurus Arms G3 handgun, chains, the stun baton, hygiene products and more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and heroin.

Scales still has open cases in Sauk County Circuit Court, including charges of battery by prisoners in December and carrying a concealed weapon in March 2021.

