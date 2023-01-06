During National Blood Donor Month, there's always a local need

Your neighbor needs blood right now.

The barista you see downtown every morning might need blood next week. The snow plow operator might need blood, too. A school teacher, maybe. The mail carrier, a lawyer, the restauranteur, all might need blood. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets.

January is National Blood Donor Month. More than 50 years ago, on Dec. 31, 1969, President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation designating January as National Blood Donor Month. It is meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood at a time when more blood is needed.

“The blood type that is most needed is all of them,” said Zach Reed, account manager for ImpactLife. ImpactLife is a nonprofit, independent, community blood center that supplies blood to Baraboo’s St. Clare Hospital. Founded in 1974 at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in Davenport, Iowa, the operation has since extended into Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

“All blood types are welcome for donation,” Reed said, “and all are needed at local hospitals.”

ImpactLife provides blood products to more than 120 hospitals. Baraboo’s St. Clare Hospital hosted its first blood drive with ImpactLife in August of 2020 and has partnered with the organization ever since.

“Blood donors are very important,” Reed said. “It can be used for cancer patients, heart disease, emergency surgeries, and so much more.”

According to statistics put forth by Community Blood Center, an organization operating out of Dayton, Ohio, 4.5 million Americans will need a blood transfusion each year. Only 37% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood. Of these, only 10% give blood annually.

One pint of blood can save three lives.

Maybe it’s the barista who is saved. Maybe the snow plow operator. Maybe a local church member.

“Our congregation loves serving God by coming together and helping fill this need,” said Nicole Jesse, of Baraboo’s Walnut Hill Bible Church. The church works with ImpactLife with local blood drives. “Many of those who donate from our church have been recipients of blood donations,” Jesse said, “or have had a loved one who has been a recipient.”

The church has hosted quarterly drives since 2020. “The Baraboo community, as well as our church family,” Jesse noted, “is always amazing at coming together to fill needs, and this is no different. Donors are a perfect mix of those passionate about helping others.”

Reed stated that 39% of the U.S. population has O-Positive blood, making it the most common blood type. 30% are A-Positive. Some 13% are O-Negative. The rarest is AB-Negative. Only 1% of the population has that blood type.

“Only 4% of the U.S. population has AB-Positive blood,” Reed said. “AB+ donors are universal plasma and platelet donors, meaning anyone can receive their plasma and platelets.”

Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors. The America Red Cross states that nearly 5,000 units of platelets and 6,500 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.

“Walnut Hill continues to be honored to host these blood drives,” Jesse said. The 2023 blood drive dates are March 14, May 30, Aug. 15, and Dec. 12.

To find the closest blood donation center near you visit www.bloodcenter.org/donate/locations/wisconsin/madison.

If only 1% more of all Americans would give blood, according to the Community Blood Center, blood shortages would disappear for the foreseeable future.

The future of Baraboo, richer, from the blood of the community.