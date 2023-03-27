Based on current trends and statistics, it seems like the kids are not alright.

It’s a fractious age. Social media has changed children’s minds and habits. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about waves of loneliness and detachment. The current political climate has become increasingly divisive and, sometimes, violent.

Local youths are not immune to these issues. They attend Baraboo public schools eager to learn about the world, and their place in it. But it can be challenging.

Luckily, for Baraboo’s students, there are social workers, and others, to help guide them on their journeys and help them find resources to overcome obstacles and thrive.

The Baraboo School District employs three social workers. Taylor Williams focuses on elementary school students. Hannah Shuster focuses on middle school students. Jennifer Lombardi focuses on high school students.

Their efforts are among those being recognized during March’s Social Work Month, whose theme this year is “Social Work Breaks Barriers.”

“I feel so fortunate that I get to spend my days working with youth,” Williams said. “They have this innate ability to remind us of what’s important in life.”

Williams, 34, has spent her life as a social worker. This is her tenth year as a school social worker, her sixth year within the Baraboo School District.

During her sophomore year of college, she was working with youths in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. The neighborhood is predominantly low income and has a large population of the unhoused. “While there,” Williams said, “I met youth with such love and optimism for school despite facing significant barriers to attending and engaging.”

It was a defining moment for her. She’s been working with youths ever since.

Lombardi, growing up, was herself a struggling student. “My own experience as a high school dropout is what inspired me to want to work with youth and pursue a career as a school social worker,” she said.

When she was going to high school in the suburbs of Chicago, she didn’t feel connected to any school staff members. “When I look back on my high school experience,” Lombardi said, “I think I fell through the cracks and I do not want anyone to feel that way.”

Lombardi, 30, has been with the district for the last four years. “I want our students to feel welcome and supported,” she said.

Shuster, 25, a Baraboo High School graduate, has been a social worker with the district for two years.

“I have always connected well with kids and I really value uplifting youth in a holistic way.” she said. “I feel that I support students in finding and applying the tools they need to thrive, while also supporting them in finding their ‘why’ in life.”

Her job is currently funded through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), a grant program that was authorized in 2020. Those funds run out at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. “In order to continue the work of a school social worker at the middle school level,” Shuster advised, “community members should advocate for more funding for mental health professionals at the local and state levels.”

The overall purpose of Williams’, Shuster’s and Lombardi’s work within the school district is to be a link between home, school and community, providing direct and indirect services to students, families and staff that promotes students’ academic, social, and emotional wellbeing.

“The greatest rewards in my job,” Lombardi said, “are having the opportunity to build relationships with students and families and to watch our students persevere in the face of adversity.”

Williams, Shuster and Lombardi wear many hats on any given day. They help families navigate barriers and find resources, in school and outside school walls. They help navigate mental health resources, coordinating between providers and the schools. They support the growth of school-based mental health resources. They offer support for students with chronic absences, identifying the root causes and offering plans of support.

Shuster is honored to observe and support the growth of students’ abilities and skills, academically, socially and behaviorally, over the course of their time at the middle school. “As a Baraboo School District alum,” Shuster said, “I am thrilled that we now have three school social workers in the district as compared to zero when I was a student here.” The prioritization of student mental health and overall wellbeing has proven to be a success, and they continue to find more ways to serve the students.

The district recently partnered with the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee to provide therapy services for students at the school during the school day to eliminate barriers so mental health services can be more accessible to families.

They do all this with dedication and warmth. Williams said, “I especially take joy in seeing people and systems come together to support a child.”

Support is needed. According to Mental Health America’s “Youth Data 2023” report: 16.4% of youths ages 12 to 17 reported suffering at least one major depressive episode in the past year; 11.5% of youths, or more than 2.7 million youths nationwide, are experiencing severe major depression; 6.34% of youths in the U.S. reported a substance abuse disorder in the past year; and 59.8% of youths with major depression did not receive any mental health treatment.

“I would encourage everyone to prioritize human attachment and connection,” Williams said. To help combat the issues children face, Williams suggests cooperation, compassion, and respect.

“It’s not always easy to do because it demands time, which often feels in short supply,” she said. “But our kids deserve this of us.”