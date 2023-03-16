She called herself Washington Woman. She was Ho-Chunk. Wisconsin was her home. She was the daughter of Chief White Crow. She was married to Wakajaziga, “Yellow Thunder,” the chief of her people.

She called herself Washington Woman proudly. She called herself that because she was the only woman in a delegation of chiefs sent to Washington, D.C. The year was 1828. The government wanted to impress upon them their might.

The journey took many weeks as they made their way across the country. She went with her husband, Yellow Thunder, and 14 other chiefs.

The Winnebago Uprising of 1827 spurred the government to impress upon Washington Woman and the Ho-Chunk the power of the federal government. The uprising occurred when some of the Prairie LaCrosse band of Ho-Chunk attacked white settlers along the Mississippi River after miners trespassed on their lands and a false rumor spread that two Ho-Chunk had been killed.

The uprising resulted in the construction of Fort Winnebago at Portage and a treaty in which the Ho-Chunk ceded their land.

Perhaps a journey across the country would make it clear to the chiefs, to Washington Woman, that efforts to stop the government’s progress were futile.

The delegation wanted nothing but peace. They brought with them tobacco and a pipe of peace to smoke. This, they did, in the White House with President John Quincy Adams.

Washington Woman’s journey was noted in newspaper reports at the time. In the Oct. 24, 1828 issue of Philadelphia’s United States Gazette, an article can be found. “Haw-kay-tshah-nee-hay-kaw, or ‘she who follows.’ This is their only female companion, who accompanies them to mend their mockasins, and sometimes to look after the cooking. She is the wife of ‘Yellow Thunder.’” It continues, “We must do her justice to say that she is a very exemplary, obedient, and silent helpmate, who sits quietly in the corner, and eats with carefulness, while her lord and master is dining in better style at the table.”

In a Nov. 8, 1828 issue of the Charleston Daily Courier there was mention of the delegation. “Our Winnebago guests last evening visited Peale’s Museum, to which a large company had been attracted by the expectation of their presence.”

The reporter was pleased with the conviviality of it all. “Haw-kay-tshou-nee-hay-kaih, was delighted with the civilities which she received in abundance from those of her own sex, and seemed only to wish for language. Among the men, her husband, Yellow Thunder, was the favorite.”

Washington Woman returned home with her husband and the other chiefs. Years went on. Treaties had to be signed. More treaties had to be signed. Her people moved and moved again.

Yellow Thunder returned to Washington, D.C. in 1837 to talk about his Wisconsin homeland. The tribal elders sent the delegation, of which Yellow Thunder was part, without the authority to sign treaties. The delegation, regardless, was forced to sign a treaty. The treaty said all their people, people like Washington Woman, had to move west of the Mississippi River.

She didn’t go. She was arrested at Portage’s Fort Winnebago in 1840 and was forced west of the Mississippi. Once she got there she walked back home. She was rounded up and sent back. She walked home again.

In 1849, Yellow Thunder was able to purchase property. This he, and Washington Woman, did. They bought 40 acres of land just north of Baraboo. There they lived. They built cabins. They welcomed Ho-Chunk. Powwows were held on the property.

Washington Woman died in 1868. Yellow Thunder died in 1874 just north of his acreage near the Wisconsin River. He was buried near his wife. There they continue to rest — at home.