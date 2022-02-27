Durward's Glen aims fundraising toward adding accessibility

A historic place that serves as a retreat and educational center has begun a new series of fundraisers in an effort to create more accessibility for visitors.

Durward’s Glen Director Fred Brisson said they aim to host a monthly meal since they first started fundraiser breakfasts in January, with the latest held at the facility Saturday, in order to complete projects in phases. The lodge is booked every weekend in March, but they plan to continue fundraiser meals in April.

“We’re trying to build more community and get more people to know more about the tours and everything, but in all honesty, it’s just fun,” Brisson said of the gatherings. “What we’re really trying to do is make it more accessible for people with disabilities.”

The smell of maple syrup filled the dining area of the main lodge as visitors listened to a local violinist play. Volunteers, including children of board members, milled about helping with the meal.

Katie Seiler, a member of the board of directors, has personal history steeped in the center. Now serving on the board for a few years, Seiler said they aim to make the facility easier for everyone to visit.

“We would like to make sure that the Glen is accessible to everybody,” Seiler said. “We’ve always been looking to improve the Glen and make it accessible to everybody and so we’ve been coming up with new events.”

As she oversaw the pancake breakfast Saturday, Seiler made conversation with visitors. She said some visitors came from more than an hour away to enjoy the pancakes, eggs, breakfast meats and beverages. It was a promising sign as the board attempts to make the facility more notable throughout the state.

“It’s kind of this hidden gem that not a lot of people know about,” Seiler said. “Creating these events creates this opportunity for people to come and explore.”

Brisson gave tours of the historic facility to attendees during the event as part of the price of breakfast. The Glen first belonged to Bernard Durward and his wife, Margaret Therese Hilyard from 1862 until 1932. The family farmed the land while also writing and painting. Their six children were painters, musicians, teachers and authors, among other occupations.

In 1932, the Order of St. Camillus of Milwaukee took control of the land, operating as a housing place for religious novices as well as a health care and retreat center. Magdalen College of New Hampshire briefly owned the land with plans to extend their college to a new location, but the facility was taken over as a nonprofit in 2011 and continues to operate as one while being managed by a board of directors.

Accessibility of the facility has been on the minds of organizers for years, Brisson said. Recently, a supporter decided to host a raffle and raised nearly $1,000 in a day. They had also been trying to raise funds to keep their historic barn building, but Brisson said they wanted to shift the focus back to building additions, like ramps, leveling off steep entryways and finding a way to accommodate for the various sets of stairs throughout the building.

Brisson said before he had just assumed those who are more able-bodied could help those with difficulty climbing stairs and there is one bathroom that has accessible accommodations, but realized in talking to people that individuals want to be able to do things on their own.

“Really, I think the key with a lot of the folks is they’re disabled, but they still want to be able to do everything by themselves,” Brisson said. “I was like, ‘Well, it works and we’ll be able to help you,’ and they were like, ‘That’s not the point. The point is I want to be independent and be able to do stuff,’ and, you know, that’s what they should have.”

