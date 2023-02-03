In the 1970s, the bald eagle was pushed to the brink of extinction. With the effects of the pesticide DDT and other dangers, there were only 100 nesting pairs of bald eagles in the entire state of Wisconsin.

Now, bald eagles are nesting in every county in the state.

"Seeing the bald eagle species rebound reminds me that dedicated and passionate communities can successfully tackle challenging and complicated issues," said Brenna Marsicek, co-organizer of the Bald Eagle Nest Watch. The citizen science program involves regular visits to an assigned bald eagle nest, where volunteers document when eggs are laid, how may chicks hatch, and how many eaglets fledge from the nest.

Marsicek, who is also Madison Audubon's director of communication and outreach, is reaching out for volunteers to watch nests. There are currently bald eagle nests near both Sauk City and Portage that she'd like volunteers to monitor.

"There are a few nests near those cities," she said, "and we'd love new volunteers to help monitor them."

Volunteers spend an hour at a nest once per week from February to July. Access to a vehicle is required. No experience is necessary. Training is provided on how to track bald eagle behavior like nest building, mating, and egg laying, in addition to counting the numbers of eaglets that hatch and fledge.

The data from this project has been used by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and researchers to better understand impacts on bald eagle population health.

Marsicek said, "I have two things I love about watching bald eagle nests. One is seeing the little fuzzy heads stick up over the edge of the nest for the first time. They're so fluffy and wobbly."

Volunteers will get to have that opportunity, too.

"And the second thing is," she continued, "is sitting in the quiet of nature for an hour each week through spring." Marsicek enjoys seeing the ice come up off the pond. She likes hearing the frogs start to call. She enjoys when the warbler species returns to Wisconsin. "It's a wonderful holistic experience."

The project started in 2018 in partnership with the Wisconsin DNR. It began in southern Wisconsin and has grown to include the Fox Valley area and central Wisconsin through collaboration with 1000 Islands Environmental Center in Kaukauna.

Now, the eagle watching experience has expanded further to include Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire (through Beaver Creek Preserve), the Manitowoc area (Woodland Dunes Nature Center), and Door County (The Ridges Sanctuary).

The goals of the program are threefold: to monitor how bald eagle populations are doing; making note of any trends or issues that are preventing bald eagles from successfully raising their young; and getting more people excited about and caring for the natural world.

The bald eagles nesting around Portage and Sauk City are large, beautiful, and easy to identify.

"You don't need special optics or a book's worth of knowledge to identify a bald eagle," Marsicek said. "This makes them so easy to connect with."

To connect with Bald Eagle Nest Watch and volunteer, call 608-255-2473 or email Marsicek at bmarsicek@madisonaudubon.org.