Election information: Candidates for Branch 1 of Sauk County Circuit Court

Below are responses by the candidates vying to be the Branch 1 Judge of the Sauk County Circuit Court. Responses have been lightly edited for length and to conform to the newspaper's style.

Incumbent Michael Screnock of Reedsburg

Age: 52

Occupation: Circuit court judge

Why do you feel you are the best choice for this position?

"My experience and legal knowledge sets me apart in this race. I have served my hometown of Baraboo and Sauk County as a judge since 2015 and have handled thousands of cases of all types, from small claims disputes to homicide. I also serve as the adult treatment court judge, the Sauk County presiding judge and a member of the court system’s legislative committee, which advises the Legislature on the impact of proposed laws on the court system’s operation.

It is critically important that every party leaves my courtroom believing they got a “fair shake” — win or lose. This requires preparation, legal research and ensuring I have no conflicts of interest. Every party needs to know that I understand their case and applicable law and that I do not put my finger on the scales of justice. Judges are required to follow and apply the law; I have no authority to change or bend the law in order to sway the outcome of a case.

I also take seriously my responsibility to impose criminal sentences that reflect our community values, and I will not rubber-stamp all plea-bargained agreements. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our citizens and keep our community safe, and I hope to be re-elected to continue this service."

Candidate Blake Duren of Reedsburg

Age: 39

Occupation: Attorney

Why do you feel you are the best choice for this position?

"I'm the experienced candidate. I have over a decade of experience litigating at the circuit court level in criminal, family and civil matters. I understand how the courtroom works. I respect my colleagues, and the staff at the courthouse.

And, most importantly, I understand that the litigants who come before me are not at the courthouse because they want to be. No one is having a good day in court. I have witnessed firsthand how a judge's ruling can change the lives of those who appear before that judge, because I've sat next to those litigants. I will carry that with me if I'm elected April 5."

