Election information: Candidates for Sauk County Board

Below are the responses by candidates in contested races for the Sauk County Board to a News Republic survey. Responses have been lightly edited for length and to conform to the newspaper’s style.

Supervisory District 1

Incumbent Wally Czuprynko of Lake Delton

Age: 54

Occupation: Realtor

Why do you feel you are the best choice for this position?

“I am the best choice for Sauk County Supervisory District 1 because I do not want to simply “BE” on the board, rather I want to “SERVE” on the board — I want to continue serving the residents and taxpayers of my district, ensuring fair representation.”

Candidate Jacob Roxen, who did not respond to survey requests, is challenging Czuprynko for the seat.

Supervisory District 2

Incumbent Terry Spencer of Baraboo

Age: 64

Occupation: Operations manager for Lamers Bus Lines

Why do you feel you are the best choice for this position?

“Two years ago people voted for me to represent them in District 2 to end the controversy and the hidden agendas plaguing the County Board. We need to continue to build upon those changes and press forward for the citizens of Sauk County.”

Thomas Kriegl of Baraboo

Age: 70

Occupation: Semi-retired agricultural economist

Why do you feel you are the best choice for this position?

“My research and speaking truth to power, obtained value for the dollars we spent investing in necessary services for veterans, elderly, youth and all residents to be successful and productive, while saving millions of tax dollars.”

Supervisory District 4

Incumbent Pat Rego of La Valle

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired

Why do you feel you are the best choice for this position?

“As a county nurse for over 20 years, I had the opportunity to learn from people in their homes. More than 60,000 have suggestions that should be heard. We have a great county. It takes all of us to do the best for OUR future. I will continue to listen to our residents.”

Candidate Jamie Phephles, who did not respond to survey requests, is challenging Rego for the seat.

Supervisory District 5

Incumbent Peter Kinsman of La Valle did not respond to survey requests. Candidate Brian Van Coulter, who also did not respond, is challenging Kinsman for the seat.

Supervisory District 12

Incumbent Ross Curry of Wisconsin Dells did not respond to survey requests.

Candidate David Clemens of Wisconsin Dells is challenging Curry for the seat.

Age: 67

Occupation: Dentist, retired

Why do you feel you are the best choice for this position?

“I feel I can represent the people in this area well, and I have the time and desire to do the work necessary.”

Supervisory District 18

Incumbent Rob Nelson of Baraboo is not seeking re-election. Two candidates are vying for the seat.

James Astle of Baraboo

Age: 52

Occupation: Police chief for the town of La Valle

Why do you feel you are the best choice for this position?

“With my 30 years experience in running a small business, 14 years in law enforcement and lifelong resident of Baraboo, I would like to see if I could use any of that knowledge to help assist in the county position.”

Tim Teelin of Baraboo

Age: 72

Occupation: Retired

Why do you feel you are the best choice for this position?

“Due to my experience as a senior manager in problem solving, goal setting, and budget development.”

Supervisory District 21

Incumbent Michelle Bushweiler of North Freedom is not seeking re-election. Two candidates are vying for the seat.

Robert Spencer of Baraboo

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired master electrician

Why do you feel you are the best choice for this position?

“My pride in Sauk County. I care deeply about Sauk County and its residents. I believe in fiscal responsibility at all levels of government. I believe every voice should be heard and decisions should be made in the best interest of the people.”

Candidate Rebecca Marlene Powell of Baraboo did not respond to survey requests.

Supervisory District 22

Incumbent Donald Stevens of Loganville is not seeking re-election. Two candidates are vying for the seat.

Domingo E. Leguizamon of Hill Point

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired public servant

Why do you feel you are the best choice for this position?

“I don’t feel so, I know so. I’m running to serve my community as a continuation of my service to our nation and state for 40 years. If elected, I’ll concentrate my continued service on economic development and public safety.”

Candidate Sheila Carver of Plain did not respond to survey requests.

Supervisory District 27

Incumbent Carl Gruber of Baraboo did not respond to survey requests.

Candidate Scott Kevin Alexander of Baraboo is challenging Gruber for the seat.

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired machinist and engineer technician

Why do you feel you are the best choice for this position?

“Experience of 16 years. Past West Baraboo president.”

Supervisory District 31

Incumbent Value McAuliffe of Prairie du Sac

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired

Why do you feel you are the best choice for this position?

“The experience of four years on the County Board, nine years on the Sauk Prairie School Board, Town of Prairie Extraterritorial Committee & Board of Appeals. I strongly support family, community, education and a clean environment. Listening skills. Integrity.”

Candidate Bonnie Pearson of Prairie du Sac is challenging McAuliffe for the seat. Pearson did not respond to survey requests.

