Fall in love with the annual Fall Art Tour

The Fall Art Tour is taking place Oct. 14-16 throughout the rolling hills of some of Wisconsin’s arts communities. It might offer up art-lovers the opportunity to see Baraboobians with paint brushes, Dodgevillians doing decoupage, a Mineral Point Pointillist, and a Spring Green sculptor.

Some of Wisconsin’s best-known artists are opening their studios from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, offering behind-the-scenes views into their spaces where the art is created and giving demonstrations on how that art is created.

During the three-day tour, in and around the art communities of Baraboo, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, and Spring Green, artists will be in their studios, demonstrating and selling their work. The artisans include painters, sculptors, potters, weavers, jewelers, woodworkers, mixed-media artists, and more. The once-a-year event gives visitors access to art spaces and artists not available otherwise. It’s a rare glimpse into the area’s creative community.

“The arts play a vital role in each of these small communities,” said Claire Johnston, who manages much of the tour and who, herself, is an artist. She is the owner, with Diana Johnston and Tom Johnston, of Johnston Gallery, located in Mineral Point. “Watching people live out their dreams following their passions is inspiring for people of all ages.”

With nearly 50 stops on the picturesque tour, the dreams realized are clearly evident. Artists on the tour include: Baraboo’s Anne Horjus, a Dutchman who does oil painting, mixed-media, and children’s book illustration; Dodgeville artist Carol Naughton, who creates tableware and functional pottery; Evan Lewis, located in Mineral Point, who creates kinetic sculptures powered by wind, and some by sound; and Spring Green’s Dennis Phillips, who creates ready-to-wear and bespoke one-of-a-kind knits and limited hand-dyed silk.

Carol Naughton has been a participant in the tour for the last 15 years.

“I have seen many of our artists develop their techniques, aesthetic, and depth of vision in their chosen fields,” she said. “Each year we also have new artists join the tour, which brings new ideas, areas of expertise, and experience.”

It is not your typical art tour.

“It differs from the traditional art fair in the sense that guests are able to go inside each of these studios and see, up close and personal, how these unique artists work their magic,” Johnston said.

The magic grows, Johnston believes, in the unique settings in which the art is shown. Open during the tour will be breweries, school houses, old granaries, and chicken coops, to name a few.

Naughton said, “I hope that this exchange of ideas and experiences inspires the visitors, as much as it inspires all of the artists on the tour.”

Johnston concurred. “I love seeing families and friends return year after year. There is such a deep well of creativity here and the Fall Art Tour really shines a light on it.”

A swath of light will shine north of Baraboo all the way to the south of Mineral Point this coming weekend thanks to the arts.

Fall Art Tour October 14-16, 10 am - 6 pm Maps available at fallarttour.com.