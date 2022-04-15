Familiar developer looks to build again in Baraboo

A lapsed pre-development agreement was given new life Tuesday when the Baraboo City Council unanimously approved entering into the contract with a potential new developer of city-owned land in the 200 block of Lynn Street after Ikwe Development of Balsam Lake allowed the contract to expire in December.

The contract is new, but has identical terms, City Administrator Casey Bradley said. A pre-development agreement guarantees the city will not pursue a partnership with another developer while the contract is in place.

“They’re going to do architectural renderings, they’re going to incur a lot of costs to size the facility, or facilities, on that property, so they want some assurance we’re not going to turn around and make a deal with somebody else,” Bradley said.

The name of the interested developer has been on a number of recent projects within the community. Three Amigos Property Management LLC, of Tomah, has been finishing its more than 60-unit luxury apartment building Rapid River Apartments LLC in the 300 block of Lynn Street, roughly a block away from the parcels listed on this newest agreement.

The company entered a separate pre-development agreement Nov. 23 to build 29 townhomes along 2.2 acres of Lake Street north of Gall Road.

Ikwe Development had previously approached the city about developing a mix of business and housing buildings on three parcels owned by the city in the 200 block of Lynn Street, between Vine Street and Walnut Street. That pre-development agreement expired in December, allowing the city to pursue a new developer for the 1.5 acres of land. Ikwe is also pursuing development along Devil’s Lake, which has been a point of contention for some residents on the lakeshore who do not want to see more housing and rental properties being built there.

Three Amigos is also looking to use the space for a mix of commercial and housing structures.

A pre-development agreement does not guarantee the developer will be able to build on the land inquisition. It serves as a contract between the city and the company to ensure the city will not pursue other developers for the space. Bradley said this agreement will be in place until October, during which time the two parties will work to draft an agreement.

Bradley said if development were to happen, it would be the result of nearly two decades of efforts to revitalize the area, starting with the Ringling Redevelopment Plan.

“The city has been trying to redevelop that land since 2006,” Bradley said. “It’s been a blighted area for a while now.”

Clean up at the site of a former Alliant Energy facility there was completed in 2013.

While City Council members approved the agreement during a closed session Tuesday, they also agreed to pursue a land acquisition within the block for roughly 6,000 square feet.

Mike Hardy, director of the city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said Thursday that the area could be used for a “linear park,” which would serve as a green space with urban surroundings and as a connection to the Baraboo Riverwalk into other parks and downtown Baraboo.

“Parks like this that are meant to provide some green space in an area that maybe doesn’t have a lot of green space, provides access to the river,” Hardy said. “It’s basically serving to protect much of that river corridor and that river bank, to protect development against it and provide an area for the public to access the river.”

However, that would take some time to establish and would likely require multiple phases of funding and plans, Bradley said. Council members agreed Tuesday to allow the parks department to apply for a 2022 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Stewardship grant.

The grant application process is “difficult to put together in a month,” Hardy said, so it will be a close deadline to complete the application within less than a month, which is how much time they have. He said with the recent interest in development nearby, they do have some required data already gathered.

Part of that process includes an appraisal of the land. Hardy said three bids to do the appraisal came in this week and that staff planned to approve a bid so work could begin next week. The appraisal amount of the land determines how much grant funding will be provided. Hardy said it will likely be around $650,000.

Designs for the area will be considered by the Parks Commission. Members have an annual parks tour scheduled for their May meeting, during which Hardy said they will be able to visit the land and evaluate what would work best for the space. He said planners will also consult the community survey conducted during the drafting of the most recent Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Plan to see if the proposed 20th city park could meet any needs brought up by respondents.

All ideas are preliminary, but Hardy said the goal would be to use the project to connect the Riverwalk through this park to other parks and, if funding can be obtained, a bridge that would allow connection to downtown.

“The main purpose of it is to serve as a green connection and I think that’s what it’s going to do a very good job of,” Hardy said.

