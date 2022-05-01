First MATC Reedsburg 5K run for nurses a success

The Madison Area Technical College Reedsburg Campus is looking to expand scholarships for its nursing program and hosted an event that exceeded expectations.

The first annual Celebrate a Nurse 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning raised over $8,000 for program scholarships and had over 170 registered participants, which both were higher than predicted numbers, according to campus director Shawna Marquardt. Participants included graduates from the college's nursing program as well as residents of Reedsburg and other nearby communities.

"We all value our nurses and we want to honor them with everything they have been through with retirements and with COVID," said campus administrative coordinator Peggy Nolden.

"We wanted to find a way to thank them and we thought it would be a great way to get a lot of people together to do a run/walk and can celebrate all that they have done," added campus manager Linda Spencer.

Runners had two options for the event. They could either run 1 mile or do the 5K run (3.1 miles). Both runs began and finished at the college. Cookies, coffee and other beverages, including milk and water, were served at the event. Despite rainy conditions, the event exceeded expectations.

"I think it's tremendous that we had that many people show up," said Marquardt. "It's great to support our nurses. One-hundred percent of the proceeds of this event all go towards our Reedsburg nursing scholarship. We can't wait to do it bigger and better next year."

Marquardt's daughter Shelby is a 2021 graduate of the school's two-year nursing program and just began work as an intensive care unit nurse at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison after working a similar position in Spirit Lake, Iowa, following her graduation.

"It's so awesome, especially with the weather being kind of crappy today," Shelby Marquardt said of the run/walk. "It's so nice to see such a great turnout of everybody to support nurses."

A 2010 graduate of the program, Kelly Stroede, was one of the runners at the event. She has been a nurse at Reedsburg Area Medical Center since her graduation and interned at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo during her last year at MATC Reedsburg.

"It felt great to support to support future nurses that these scholarships will go towards," said Stroede. "I think it's wonderful. We need lots of nurses, lots of good nurses. They have done great things here already."

Reedsburg teacher honored

Along with the Celebrate a Nurse Run/Walk, a longtime teacher in the program received honors from Madison Area Technical College. Teri Gorder, who graduated from the program in 1998 and is currently the program director, received one of three 2022 Distinguished Teachers of the Year — awards voted on by the MATC student body.

"This one is really special because it comes from the students," said Gorder. "It makes us feel like teaching really matters."

After receiving her associate degree in nursing from MATC Reedsburg, she earned a bachelor's degree from UW-Madison and a master's degree in nursing from Concordia College. A student at MATC Reedsburg called Gorder a "hidden gem" who goes "above and beyond" for students and that she is loved by students and faculty who know her.

"It was incredible," Gorder said of the run/walk, which she attended. "Really, the amount of people that showed up considering what the weather was like was absolutely tremendous. It was so great to see so many past students that are currently working in our communities."