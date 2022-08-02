Former Baraboo resident pleads to Lake Delton heroin sales

A former Baraboo resident was found guilty Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court after admitting to making and selling heroin.

Trevor L. Kelley, 28, of Portage, appeared in court where he entered a no contest plea to the single felony charge of manufacture and sale of up to 3 grams of heroin as a repeater.

Kelley entered the plea as part of an agreement between his defense attorney, Peter Masana, and Sauk County prosecutors. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett ordered a presentence investigation. A Wisconsin Department of Corrections investigator will gather background information on Kelley and take other factors into account before recommending a sentence for the offense.

Barrett ordered that the PSI be done within 75 days.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kelley was recorded attempting to sell heroin to a criminal informant in May 2020 near McDonald’s in Lake Delton. The Sauk County Drug Task Force coordinated with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office to set up a $150 purchase of illegal drugs.

The informant left the car after speaking to Kelley with a bag of a brownish, grainy substance later identified through tests as heroin. It weighed 1 gram.

Kelley will return to court for a sentencing hearing once the investigation is completed.