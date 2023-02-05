A former Excelsior town treasurer has been charged with taking more than $8,000 from the municipality meant for property taxes.

Brittany L. Syvrud, 36, of Rock Springs, faces felony counts of theft from $5,000 to $10,000 in a business setting and fraud in an office setting in Sauk County Circuit Court. Syvrud faces a maximum of more than four years in prison and up to five years of extended supervision.

According to a criminal complaint:

A Department of Revenue special agent received a lead that Syvrud had deposited checks into her personal bank account that looked like they were tax payments for the town of Excelsior, where Syvrud was formerly the elected town treasurer. The current treasurer is Erik Larson.

Financial records showed three checks totaling more than $8,000, which had memo entries describing property taxes, were deposited into her personal account in January 2021 and January 2022.

The special agent interviewed three people who wrote those checks. All said they wrote the checks to pay property taxes and were unaware of Syvrud’s actions. None reported having any problems, such as late notices, with their 2020 property taxes.

The agent spoke to Syvrud in October. Syvrud allegedly told the agent that she and her significant other were having financial problems, with “a substantial amount of debt” and loans in collections status. Syvrud is married to James Syvrud, who according to court records, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Columbia County Circuit Court in 2002 and is a registered sex offender.

During the interview, the agent showed Syvrud copies of the checks. She told the agent she was uncertain whether she should answer questions about the deposits and said she was “not comfortable answering” other questions about failed attempts to deposit additional checks.

Syvrud eventually admitted that she took the checks due to her financial need and denied taking anything other than the three the agent pointed out to her. Syvrud told the agent that she manipulated town records to show that payments had been received, which meant that the taxpayers were unaffected. No one else knew about the thefts, she said.

Syvrud faces a maximum of $20,000 in fines as well if convicted.

According to an online resume, Syvrud has been employed by the Sauk County Department of Human Services since January 2017. The Department of Revenue said Friday that a special prosecutor has been appointed to the case. Juneau County Assistant District Attorney Joshua Andreasen is prosecuting the case.

Syvrud is scheduled to make an initial appearance March 1 in Sauk County Circuit Court.

