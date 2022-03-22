Former La Valle man sentenced for attack on three women

A former La Valle man who threatened to kill and attacked three women in September was sentenced to prison Monday by Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko.

Jared R. Chamberlin, 35, of Hillsboro, entered a no contest plea to felony charges of first-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of battery.

Klicko sentenced Chamberlin to five years of prison and five years of extended supervision. As conditions of the extended supervision, Chamberlin was ordered to provide a DNA sample, have no contact with one of the women, only have contact with the two other women and the children involved at the permission of his probation agent, undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and follow up, maintain absolute sobriety and to not possess any alcohol or controlled substances.

He was also ordered to undergo an anger management assessment and treatment as well as pay $4,279 in restitution.

Charges of criminal damage to property, substantial battery, disorderly conduct by the use of a dangerous weapon, bail jumping and criminal trespass to a dwelling were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two women were sitting outside of an Excelsior residence when Chamberlin called one of them and threatened to kill her. He arrived less than an hour later and approached them angrily while they tried to go into the home, grabbing the woman he threatened and holding an unopened box cutter to her neck.

He threatened to harm the other woman and said “You’re the first one that’s going to die.”

A younger woman came out of the house with three children and told Chamberlin she was calling the police, which is when Chamberlin threw the woman he was holding to the ground, causing her to break a bone in her leg.

Chamberlin grabbed the woman’s phone and walked down the driveway with the woman following him to get it back. He knocked her down and continued to punch her before grabbing her hair and pulling her along the driveway, breaking her cheekbone.

A 15-year-old punched Chamberlin in the stomach and he released the woman he had been dragging. The children and the women went into the house. Chamberlin grabbed a board from a nearby shed and busted through a screen, entering the house, which prompted the group to run outside and to a neighbor’s home.

He was arrested the next day, when members of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and Crisis Incident Negotiations Team found a window into the basement missing and convinced Chamberlin to surrender.

In an interview with deputies, he said he left the house before police showed up and walked around Reedsburg until the sky was dark, which is when he decided to go back and talk to the women he attacked. When he saw no one was home, Chamberlin used pliers to pry open the window. He stayed in the home until he noticed police setting up a perimeter.

Children who saw Chamberlin attack the women said he made death threats against the adults and a spouse. One of the children said they found a knife outside during the attack and had pocketed it.

