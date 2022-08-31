Former Loganville man turns himself in for sexual assault of a child

A homeless man faces at least 25 years in prison after turning himself in for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child more than a decade ago.

Brady M. Zonta, 29, faces up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision. Per Wisconsin Statute 939.616, because Zonta was over 18 at the time of the admitted assaults, he would be imprisoned for at least 25 years if found guilty.

Zonta appeared Aug. 25 in Sauk County Circuit Court by phone from the Sauk County Jail. Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko set his bond at $2,500 in cash. Conditions of his bail include no contact with the child, the child’s residence or workplace and no contact with minors unless incidental.

According to the criminal complaint:

Zonta visited the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and spoke to a detective Aug. 18. Zonta told police about sexually assaulting an elementary school aged child when he lived in the Loganville area at least five times.

Zonta said he had not reported it earlier because he was “trying to straighten himself out” and then told detectives he had been using drugs.

Detectives spoke to the child who Zonta said he assaulted. During the interview, the detectives were told that the assaults allegedly happened when the child was in kindergarten or first grade. The child did not remember all of the interactions that Zonta described, but confirmed the assaults happened around that time.

Zonta is scheduled to return to court Oct. 27.