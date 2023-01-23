Former Reedsburg man gets child abuse charge dismissed

A former Reedsburg man who admitted to abusing a child in exchange for a deferred prosecution agreement had the charge against him dismissed Monday after following its terms since July 2021.
David Kevin Conners II, 40, of Bradenton, Florida, entered a no contest plea to a felony count of child abuse in Sauk County Circuit Court in exchange for the conditions of a deferred prosecution arrangement to last 18 months.
According to court records, he fulfilled the agreement Monday and filed a motion for dismissal. The motion was granted by Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stemmed from abuse of a 9-year-old in January 2021.
A student complained to a staff member of ear ringing, jaw pain and jaw clicking when eating or speaking after Conners hit the child more than once on the side and back of the head a few days earlier.
The child told a forensic interviewer at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center that, along with another child, they had been doing homework when Conners became angry at the way the pair was interacting.
When the 9-year-old asked for help with the math problems, Conners struck the child, who fell backward into a couch. Conners then hit the child twice more.
The 9-year-old told the interviewer that the blows resulted in dizziness, ear ringing and made “my brain hurt” when coughing.
Conners later admitted to police that he struck the child as a form of punishment, using an open hand to avoid causing screaming and crying that had happened in the past, to avoid attention from neighbors.
