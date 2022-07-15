Former Reedsburg man resets plea hearing for child pornography possession

A man who was scheduled to enter a plea Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court on 10 charges of possessing child sexual abuse imagery changed his mind after being told he would be taken to jail afterward.

Joseph P. Marinan, 75, of Green Bay, appeared in court for a plea hearing in front of Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko. Marinan, formerly of Reedsburg, has been out on bail since he was released on a $10,000 signature bond in October 2020.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cannot provide information about potential victims within the sexually abusive imagery to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office until after Marinan pleads and is convicted, Klicko said. There are requirements to give notice to any victims that a sentencing hearing will happen.

Marinan faces a mandatory minimum sentence of three years. Because of that mandatory minimum penalty, Klicko said once the plea is accepted she would revoke his bond.

Marinan’s attorney, Erika Bierma, asked that Marinan be allowed to remain out of jail on bond until his sentencing hearing. Klicko refused the request because the case has a “hefty” mandatory minimum sentence.

“Because there’s a mandatory minimum penalty of three years,” Klicko said. “I am not concerned that we will not have a sentencing hearing within the three years of the mandatory minimum.”

Instead of requiring a plea to be entered, Klicko allowed Marinan to consider whether he wanted to reschedule in order to prepare to be taken to jail once he pleads to the offenses. Marinan left the courtroom with Bierma and did not return.

Bierma could face a maximum prison sentence of 150 years and 100 years of extended supervision as well as fines of more than $1 million.

According to the criminal complaint, state Department of Justice investigators of child sexual abuse imagery received tips in May 2020 which were passed on to Sauk County Sheriff Det. Drew Bulin. Activity was pinned to a home on Golf Court Road in Reedsburg.

Detectives executed a search warrant a month later. Phone records showed it was Marinan’s residence. He allegedly admitted to police that he had viewed the material after accidentally finding a website. He admitted to repeatedly returning to view images of children, but denied sharing materials.

Select images described in the complaint included partially dressed prepubescent children with exposed genitals, some being sexually assaulted by adults and one another. Officers took a laptop, cellphone, tablet and more than one USB drive. They were sent to the DOJ for analysis by forensics specialists, who alleged the materials were on the phone, laptop and one of the drives.

Marinan’s plea hearing has been rescheduled to Sept. 12.