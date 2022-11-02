Former Reedsburg man sentenced for child sexual abuse imagery possession

After initially being scheduled to enter a plea in July, a former Reedsburg man was sentenced Monday on charges of possessing child sexual abuse imagery.

Joseph P. Marinan, 75, of Green Bay, was initially charged with 10 counts of felony child pornography possession. He was found guilty of one after agreeing to a joint recommendation between prosecutors in the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office and his defense attorney, Erika Bierma.

Marinan entered a plea of no contest to a single count. The remaining nine counts were dismissed, but “read in,” which means they were considered in sentencing.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Marinan to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision, which are consecutive to any other sentence he may face. Marinan was given 49 days of jail credit for time already served. The mandatory minimum sentence for his charge was three years, though he faced a maximum sentence of 150 years in prison and 100 years of extended supervision as well as more than $1 million in fines.

Marinan had appeared in court in mid-July to enter a plea, but left after Klicko said she would not allow him to remain released on a $10,000 signature bond he posted in October 2020. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children could not provide information about potential victims within the abusive imagery files until Marinan entered a plea, Klicko said.

There are requirements to give notice to any victims that a sentencing hearing will take place to give them a chance to request restitution or file a victim impact statement. Marinan appeared again Sept. 12 for a plea hearing. His bond was revoked after pleading to the single count.

There were no victim impact statements or requests for restitution from any victims, prosecutors said Monday during the sentencing hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, state Department of Justice investigators of abusive imagery received tips in May 2020. Those were passed on to Sauk County Sheriff’s Det. Drew Bulin. After investigation, activity was pinned to a home on Golf Court Road in Reedsburg.

Detectives executed a search warrant in June 2020. Phone records showed the residence belonged to Marinan. When questioned, Marinan admitted to viewing the material. He claimed it was accidental after finding a website, but admitted to repeatedly returning to view images of children. Marinan denies sharing any of the materials.

Certain images were included in the complaint. They were described as showing partially dressed prepubescent children with exposed genitals. Some of the children were being sexually assaulted by adults and some by one another. Officers took a laptop, cellphone, tablet and more than one USB drive from Marinan’s home. They were sent to the DOH for analysis by forensics specialists, who found those types of materials on the phone, laptop and one of the drives.

Klicko ordered that Marinan pay $518 in court costs and $5,000 in surcharges regarding the images. He was ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years upon release from prison.

As conditions of the extended supervision, Marinan was ordered to submit a DNA sample, undergo sex offender treatment and follow its rules and only own internet connected devices and access the internet by permission of his probationary agent. Marinan will also only be allowed contact with anyone under 18 by permission of his agent.