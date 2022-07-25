Former Richland Center man charged after drunken Sauk County crash

A former Richland Center man has been charged with endangering the safety of his passenger after his alleged drunken driving resulted in a crash in April along State Highway 154 on his way to Baraboo.

Joshua L. Goebel, 21, of Janesville, was released on a $1,500 signature bond July 14. During an initial appearance in Sauk County Circuit Court, Family Court Commissioner Debra O’Rourke set the bond with the conditions that Goebel not drive without a valid license, maintain absolute sobriety if driving and submit to a chemical test if asked by law enforcement.

Goebel faces more than five years in prison and five years of extended supervision for charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, causing injury while driving drunk and causing injury while driving with a prohibited alcohol content of less than 0.15.

According to the criminal complaint:

Goebel was driving a white Pontiac G6 at high speeds April 4 along Hwy 154 when he failed to navigate a corner just east of the village of Hill Point and crashed into a culvert.

A 17-year-old passenger was taken to UW Hospital with serious injuries. A deputy noted in the report that the teen had to undergo emergency surgery for internal injuries.

A nearby resident told police he “felt his whole house shake” and looked out a window to see the car crashed at the end of his driveway. Another driver who claimed Goebel had passed him going between 90 and 100 mph was at the scene of the crash as he had come upon it while driving behind the Pontiac but told police he did not see the crash happen.

Deputy Isaac Hanson interviewed Goebel at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center the day after the crash, where Goebel told the deputy he and the teen had spent time together in Richland Center. They had consumed watermelon vodka the night before the crash, which was reported around 9:30 a.m.

Goebel said he had three plastic cups of plain vodka, but had not consumed any alcohol after midnight. He told the deputy he did not remember passing anyone on the highway. He had been driving to take the teen back to a Baraboo residence.

Due to his injuries, the deputy could not perform sobriety tests, though Hanson noted in the report that Goebel had the “smell of intoxicants” coming from him in the hospital room. A breath test found Goebel had a 0.11% alcohol content. Blood later drawn from him was sent to the state laboratory. Results returned June 13 to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office found Goebel had a 0.10% blood alcohol content.

Goebel denied drinking any alcohol between midnight and the time of the crash. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 21.