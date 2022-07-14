Former Spring Green woman sentenced for infant death

A woman formerly deemed incompetent to stand trial was sentenced Wednesday for negligence which led to the overdose death of her 13-month-old daughter.

Mariah L. Gay, 23, of San Antonio, Texas, was found guilty after pleading no contest to a felony charge of neglecting a child with the consequence of bodily harm during a Dec. 14 hearing. Gay, formerly of Spring Green, was found to be incompetent to stand trial in January 2021.

The psychologist who made that determination for Sauk County Circuit Court said Gay could be restored to competency within a year of that time. Gay was found competent and the case moved forward during a September hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, a man found the toddler having trouble breathing during early morning hours in February 2019. He told police the 13-month-old had 30 seizures in roughly five minutes and had fixed, dilated pupils.

First responders took the child via ambulance, but she died on the way to UW Hospital in Madison. There was red residue on the child’s hands and mouth, which was discovered to be Flaming Red Hot Cheetos.

Autopsy results showed the child died after a “massive ingestion of Bupropion,” an anti-depressant prescribed to Gay. Two other residents in the Spring Green home found pills and Cheetos in the crib in the basement, where Gay resided at the time. Detectives later found a prescription bottle with its top off and pills lying on a pile of children’s toys and clothing.

Gay told police she arrived home from work after midnight and put her bag containing her medications on her dresser. Four hours later, Gay said she had gone to main floor to ask the other residents for help because the child was having seizures and feared the toddler accessed her pills while she was asleep.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock ordered that a presentence investigation meant to evaluate Gay’s background and provide a sentencing recommendation be performed. It was filed in February.

Released on a $10,000 signature bond in October 2020, Gay moved to Texas. Screnock issued an arrest warrant when Gay failed to appear for a hearing April 25. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett ordered the bond revoked May 31 after Gay was extradited from Texas at a cost of $7,450, noting that “it has been a struggle to get the defendant here to finalize this case,” according to online court records. Gay was held at Sauk County Jail until Wednesday’s sentencing.

Screnock sentenced Gay to two years in state prison and three years of extended supervision with 96 days of credit for time already served. Gay must also provide a DNA sample, undergo any recommended treatment and have no unsupervised contact with minors without the approval of her parole agent once released on extended supervision.