Free COVID-19 testing in Sauk County

The Sauk County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing.

Today: 3-5 p.m. Sauk Prairie Wellspring, 55 Prairie Ave., Prairie du Sac. Appointment required at 608-643-7603 and register at COVID Connect

Friday: Testing in Baraboo cancelled due to cold weather.

Sunday: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Spring Green Fire Department, 327 Winsted St., Spring Green Register at springgreenems.com

Advance registration is required for each location. Please follow each site’s specific directions. Register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Sauk County Public Health hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Tuesday in the West Square Building-basement, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. Clinics are open from noon to 6 p.m., Feb. 1 and 15; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 and 22. Register at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US. Select “AMI Rock-Sauk County Health Dept” as the site. After selecting an appointment time, a verification email will be sent, show the QR code in this email at the vaccine clinic. For more information on registering, call 844-684-1064. Free, no insurance required, all three vaccines available. Vaccines for age 5 and older and boosters available.

For more information, call 608-355-3290 or visit co.sauk.wi.usipublichealthicoronavirus.

Port Celebration to be held at Wollersheim

Wollersheim Winery, Distillery, and Bistro, 7876 Highway 188, Prairie du Sac, will host tours, tastings, live music, special releases and more for its annual Port Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Port Tour & Tasting: noon to 4 p.m., free, self-guided tour to see where the Port wines are made. The walking tour features complimentary wine tastings in the fermentation room and underground cellars.

Wollersheim Bistro will be open for lunch and feature special foods and desserts that pair well with Port. There will be several wines available to enjoy by the glass and additional flights will be available for tasting in the Winery Store.

Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, a power pop-rock trio, will perform from 1-4 p.m. in the Sugarloaf Room.

Distillery Special Release of Curiosity Collection No. 7, a new Wisconsin Bourbon finished in Wollersheim Port Barrels. A complimentary taste of the White Vermouth offered before spirits flights and handcrafted cocktails available for purchase.

Library Wine Release: Select vintages such as Port 2008, White Port 2011, and Tawny Port 2005 will be available by the bottle for purchase. These are limited and only available the day of the Port Celebration.

For more information, visit wollersheim.com.