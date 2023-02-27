Heavy rain and melting snow could create flood conditions in and around Columbia County today.

Columbia County Emergency Management and the Columbia County Highway Department have sand and sandbags available for Columbia County residents, businesses, and facilities.

The materials are available at the main Highway Department Shop, located at 338 Old Highway 16 West, Wyocena.

Please contact the Highway Shop main line at (608) 429-2136 during office hours ahead of coming to the shop to pick up the sand and sandbags.

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.