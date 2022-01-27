FROSTMAN COLUMN: You decide whether you want politics in your buying decisions

“Let your fingers do the walking through the Yellow Pages!” This little ditty from days of yore encouraged folks to find businesses in the special section of the phone book. Such searching still happens each and every day, most often through your fingertips on a keyboard or screen.

A recent vehicle search included resources like Carvana and cars.com. In the end, we went with a local dealer in Portage. We were met with a friendly face, received information we sought, and found what met our needs.

Have you priced used cars lately? Goodness. A topic for another day.

In the end, we were glad we found the resources right within a small region to meet our needs. In these days of online search engines and more, where everything can be delivered to your door in short order, we must all take the time to remember there are likely local retailers and resources ready and able to meet your needs. Shop local when you can.

There was no consideration or concern about whether the owners or staff were conservative or liberal, Republican or Democrat, and many businesses make a concerted effort to not bring any type of political or ideological bend to their commercial enterprises. We rightly didn’t have any conversations about anything other than our needs and the cars at hand.

Of course, folks have every right to research companies, and determine how to spend their money. I’m happy to drive just a bit further to eat at a Chick-fil-a, or shop at Hobby Lobby, or find particular businesses that have more conservative viewpoints when hearing a review or two. Some folks will make sure they have a MyPillow on their bed, shop at Home Depot, or try to work with a Wisconsin company like Uline or ABC Supply. We also have the ever-popular Koch Industries, a name that vaulted to prominence during the Act 10 events in Wisconsin in 2011. These are not endorsements of these businesses; they’re just among those frequently mentioned in more conservative circles.

There are also many companies who aren’t shy about their more liberal leanings, or progressive policies. A Jan. 19 Fox Business story detailed backlash facing Carhartt because of the clothing manufacturer’s stance to “(keep) its employee vaccine mandate in place after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s push to require employees at large businesses to be vaccinated or get tested regularly,” citing “workplace safety” in its messaging.

A Jan. 20 Daily Wire story detailed how M&M candy, “characters are becoming more ‘inclusive’ with several changes that are subtle but noticeable.” Among the changes, the orange M&M character, “previously has his shoes untied, but now will have them tied.” You can’t make this up. It’s a candy-coated piece of chocolate, with other tasty variations. Does the persona of the cartoon-ish characters really matter?

There are also Wisconsin-based companies that proudly flaunt their progressive politics. The home page of the Minocqua Brewing Company boasts #progressivebeer, with a variety of beverages featuring progressive politicians and ideals, with the disclaimer, “5% of all our profits go to the Minocqua Brewing Company SuperPAC, which is ‘Dark Money Meant for Good.’” The site also features a blog page from owner Kirk Bangstad with some truly wild stuff. At least it’s not difficult to figure out his politics, and you can use your own dollars accordingly.

If that weren’t striking enough, consider the case of Madison-based Penzey Spices, whose CEO is Bill Penzey. They’ve long had a reputation of a very liberal company that consistently trashes conservatives. A Jan. 21 Wisconsin Right Now story covered the most recent events. On Jan. 6, Penzey called, “Republican voters the #1 threat to the United States.” For the recent Martin Luther King holiday weekend, Penzey’s had a “Republicans are Racists Weekend,” that encouraged shoppers to “Cheese Off Racists for Free,” showing spice bottles from various international locations. The letter with the offer also included the comment regarding Republicans that, “maybe they were finally going to get their chance to shoot a Black person. What a bunch of racists.”

What a bunch of malarkey—using a Joe Biden term. How embittered he must be in his own bubble. I guess Penzey can say what he wants; you just don’t have to shop his stores. The story mentioned related how even some liberal folks weren’t happy with his delusional rant. It’s the fomenting of falsehoods like these that make the divisiveness in our nation even worse.

Shop where you want to shop. Support the businesses you want to support, and give local merchants a chance to earn your business. Remember, let your fingers do the walkin’ and your money do the talkin’.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.