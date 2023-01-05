Full-steam ahead for Mid-Continent Railway Museum marking 60th anniversary

The Mid-Continent Railway Museum is closed for the winter season. That doesn’t mean, however, the organization is not stoking the fires for their 60th anniversary in 2023. Far from it.

With the museum set to reopen, and train rides set to resume, in May 2023, the organization is putting together a 60th anniversary celebration. That, as well as, various initiatives, including restorations of existing trains, volunteer opportunities, and the return of their popular dining trains.

In 2023 the museum will celebrate its 60th year in North Freedom. The small collection of three locomotives, three coaches, and two cabooses moved to North Freedom in May 1963, after the organization purchased the branch line track. Train rides began a couple of weeks later.

Now, the organization is home to 17 locomotives, 35 coaches, 28 freight cars, 15 cabooses, and several plows and other service equipment. Display buildings and maintenance shops have also been installed on the property.

The organization has come a long way, all the while, staying exactly where it’s been. It continues to grow as an organization, and continues to build community through its trains, one railway tie after another.

“Plans are underway to commemorate our anniversary,” said Jeffrey Lentz, office manager at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum. “It will be very special.”

Restoring train cars is something special the organization has done since its founding. The coming year there will be much for them to do.

For instance, nearing completion is the Goodman Lumber Company #9 Shay steam locomotive. Shay locomotives were geared and primarily used for logging and mining industries.

“In Wisconsin’s logging heyday,” Lentz noted, “some 200 Shay locomotives operated in northern Wisconsin. Goodman Lumber #9 is the only surviving Shay locomotive that ever operated in the state of Wisconsin.”

With an eye to complete the cosmetic restoration of the Shay locomotive in September 2023, the organization is trying to raise about $7,000 more to reach their target and fully utilize a $15,000 matching grant they received in autumn of 2022.

Two major restorations are also on the near horizon for the museum.

Montana Western #31 is a self-propelled, gasoline-electric motor car. It is, essentially, a locomotive, baggage car, and passenger car all in one.

“It was built in 1925,” Lentz said, “and is the oldest surviving, and largely unmodified, gas-electric car to be built by the Electro-Motive Corporation.”

Electro-Motive was founded in 1922. Still in operation, it owns approximately 30% of the market for diesel-electric locomotives in North America. The motor car has been designated a Historical Mechanical Engineering Landmark by the Society of Mechanical Engineers.

The restoration of the Montana Western #31 will take many years. When complete it will be operational and used for train rides at the museum.

Another locomotive, a diesel-electric named Milwaukee Road #988, will be in a state of repair in 2023. A multi-year project, the locomotive was built in 1947 and operated at various times around Wausau, La Crosse, and elsewhere throughout the Upper Midwest.

“The project recently received a major memorial gift from the family of James Baker, Jr.,” Lentz said. “Baker was one of the volunteers that had been working to repair the locomotive. The gift has rejuvenated the project.”

Volunteerism is a key aspect to the museum’s success, and has since its founding. Lentz is eager, this coming year, to expand the program. Many visitors, he explained, assume that most all the volunteers that operate the trains, or repair them, are former railroaders, or have specific mechanical training. That’s not the case. Lentz said,

“Occupations of our volunteers include school teachers, retail workers, lawyers, and everything in between,” he said.

To help the public understand the various ways one can volunteer at the museum, an open house will be held in the spring. The organization is also revamping their volunteer training programs.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on volunteerism, but also on the organization’s popular onboard dinner trains. Those are set to make a partial return in 2023.

“Although Mid-Continent is still seeking a volunteer to take the reins of the program,” Lentz said, “we will be running dining trains.”

There will be a limited number of BBQ Trains and Pizza Trains in the summer months. Later in the year, they’ll run the Holiday Flyer, that will serve hot chocolate to train passengers.

All of this will be happening in their 60th anniversary year on a rail line that, in itself, will be maintained and or replaced during 2023.

The organization has a one-track mind: a mission “to educate the public by recreating as accurately as possible the Golden Years of railroads”

Sixty years are behind them. There are many years in front of them.