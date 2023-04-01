It might be Portage’s “mane” event during the Easter season – the Portage Lions Club’s annual Easter egg hunt.

It takes place on April 8 at 10 a.m. at the John Muir Elementary and Woodridge Elementary School grounds.

Be there on time. It goes fast. Community members joke that the event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 10:05.

“We all celebrate when one of our community activities brings joy to the community,” noted Kristi Radant, a Portage Lions Club member and chairperson for the event. “I like seeing the smiling faces of the little ones and how their eyes light up when they see all the shiny foil-wrapped Easter eggs.”

There will be a lot of shiny foil-wrapped Easter eggs. Radant said there are over 8,000 eggs distributed.

Over 100 local youth will gather them all up. The children will be broken into three age groups. The Easter Bunny and Leo the Lion will be in attendance for photo opportunities.

The Portage Lions Club has put the event on for more than 50 years. Radant likes seeing the different generations of families come back year after year.

She said she likes it “when parents, grandparents, and their kids thank us for doing the Easter egg hunt and how much fun they had.”

The Portage Lions Club is part of Lions Club International, an international service organization established in 1917. Portage Lions Club is one of 46,000 local clubs that have over 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries worldwide.