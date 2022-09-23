Givin' on a prayer: How Bon Jovi inspired Shannon Howley to feed a community

Like many of today’s 40-somethings, Bon Jovi meant something to Shannon Howley growing up. The band’s songs, like “Bad Medicine” and “You Give Love a Bad Name,” resonated and resonates still. The rock star with his long locks rocking on the radio meant a lot to Howley growing up, now a resident of Wisconsin Dells.

“I was going through a lot back then,” Howley said of her youth, “and Bon Jovi helped.”

Little does Jon Bon Jovi know how much. For Howley’s 40th birthday, she had a desire to help others; had thoughts to do something for her community. She had a passion for feeding people, even when she was young. But, she asked herself, “I’m only one person. What can I do?”

She traveled to New Jersey to JBJ Soul Kitchen. JBJ Soul Kitchen is a non-profit community restaurant run by the Jon Bon Jovi Foundation that serves paying and in-need customers. Though she missed seeing her idol by a mere 20 minutes, it didn’t much matter. The experience changed her.

“This is it,” she said after visiting Bon Jovi’s restaurant. “I have to do something.”

She did. She has. Through her local church she started a food pantry. It began as Bridge Point Food Pantry in 2016. It grew. It grew some more. Right when it opened it offered food once a month. Within eight months, it was offering food three times a month.

It grew. It grew some more. In 2018 she made it its own entity. Beyond Blessed Food Pantry was created. “Baraboo has been very welcoming and supportive,” she said.

The organization’s mission: “Treat every individual with dignity and respect while addressing the food scarcity issues at hand.” With COVID-19, the political and economic climate, with rising costs for most everything, food scarcity is certainly at hand. The Baraboo area is not immune.

Pantry days, at 1515 Walnut Street in Baraboo, are on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Cars line up around the block for food.

“Everyone knows someone who needs help,” Howley said.

Serving Sauk, Columbia, Adams, Marquette, Juneau counties, and beyond, cars leave the Beyond Blessed parking lot with upward of 100 pounds of groceries. Perishable foods and non-perishable alike, it’s for everyone, no matter how many line up. Howley makes it clear: “No one leaves without food.”

Since the pandemic, approximately 400 cars come each week. She hopes those numbers fall.

“I’m seeing a lot of hurt.” She knows that times are tough. “If there’s a need, we’ll be here.”

The organization has about 55,000 pounds of food delivered to the facility each week: bananas and peanut butter; Girl Scout cookies and meat; vegetables and cereal.

“We come here to serve,” Howley said, “not judge. I meet people who don’t want to be here. I get it. We’re here to break the stigma. We’re here to give them the dignity they deserve.”

She doesn’t do it alone. She makes note that she has rock stars of her own. With a board of five, she also has a growing volunteer roster of 75 individuals who give of themselves through a myriad of tasks throughout the week, most notably packing food on Mondays and serving that food on Wednesdays.

“To have them look me in the eye,’ she said, of what makes her motivated after the long hours day after day. “To make them feel less ashamed. Make them feel welcome. Make them understand that it’s OK and we’re here for each other.” Howley said, “Everyone has their story. Just because we don’t know exactly what that is, it doesn’t mean it’s not there.”

So, she makes sure Beyond Blessed is there for them, with loaves of bread and jars of honey.

To help expand her mission further, a fundraiser is coming. It will be the organization’s first gala. “A Night in the Stars” will take place on Oct. 23 at the Kalahari Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells. There will be live music, a live and silent auction, and a presentation about the organization. Tickets are on sale now. Howley is currently looking for sponsors and auction items. She said, “It’s going to be a beautiful night.”

No telling if the music will include Bon Jovi belting out “I’ll Be There For You.” No matter, Beyond Blessed will be there for the community it serves.