You're near Leland, in Sauk County, hiking with an entomologist through a stand of hemlocks. You learn about beetles, flies, and other insects that inhabit the area. It's a beautiful morning.

You're at Nitschke Mounds Park, not far from Horicon Marsh in Dodge County. You're with a naturalist marveling about the land around you. It's one of the best surviving examples of the Mound Builders culture that once occupied Wisconsin. There are 39 effigy mounds around you, constructed centuries ago. It's a beautiful day.

You're at Columbia County's Goose Pond. A birder is guiding you, binoculars in hand, showing you where the blue-winged teal is; where the wigeon is swimming; where the gadwall is flying. It's a beautiful evening.

These field trips, and many others, are available to Wisconsinites thanks to the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin. Celebrating their 30th season, their Field Trip Program has inspired nearly 70,000 people to explore the lands, waters, and wildlife, all across the state.

This year, the organization is offering 263 different adventures throughout Wisconsin. To join a field trip, one has to become a member of the organization. Membership levels begin at $25 for an individual membership.

The cost of each individual field trip varies. Trips are non-refundable. Trips run rain or shine. There is a limit of four trips per person for one's initial registration. Starting April 10, one can register for additional trips as space allows.

Registration is online only. No dogs are allowed on field trips.

The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps protect the state's lands, waters, and wildlife by providing strategic funding, leading conservation partnerships, and connecting people to the natural world.

One way they do that is through their successful Field Trip Program. Their offerings are plentiful.

Near Prairie du Sac, participants can soon learn about Maawakacak, Sacred Earth, and its human and natural history. They'll also learn about projects currently underway to heal the land and the people.

At Necedah, in Juneau County, participants can join biologists as they track whooping cranes near their nesting sites.

In the heart of Mud Lake Wildlife Area in Dodge County, hikers will be amongst quartzite outcrops, deposited there in Precambrian times.

At the MacKenzie Center in Poynette, people will be able to learn survival skills, learning how to make shelters using only natural materials.

Whatever one's interest in the outdoors, the program has something to offer. Field trips run throughout the spring and summer.

To learn more visit www.wisconservation.org.