A 13-year-old boy from Illinois tragically died in a skiing accident near the Dells on March 5, and friends of his family are helping his loved ones defray funeral costs.

Jake Kaminski, a native of Palos Hills, Illinois, died after striking a tree at Christmas Mountain Village on the outskirts of Wisconsin Dells. His funeral is scheduled for March 9 at Kerry Funeral Home in his hometown, and two separate GoFundMe accounts are set up to help his family.

Kimberly Rodgers, who has been a neighbor to the Kaminski family for eight years, has a $10,000 account set up that has almost met its goal. She described Kaminski as a "such a loving, funny, happy, well-mannered kid" in the main page of the GoFundMe.

Another account, started by Palos Heights, Illinois, resident Lauren Crivellone on behalf of Kaminski's aunt Colleen Hoeksema, has a goal of $15,000 and is more than halfway there. Crivellone listed Kaminski's surviving family members, including his parents, Melissa and Donald.

Crivellone highlighted Jake Kaminski's love of sports in her GoFundMe, as well as a Halloween costume in which he dressed as Dwight Schrute, a character from long-running television show "The Office" portrayed by actor Rainn Wilson. The account description described Kaminski as a "sweet, polite, and mild-mannered kid" who maintained a positive attitude that had a contagious effect on others around him.

The two fundraising accounts have combined to raise more than $20,000 as of March 8.