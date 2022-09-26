Great Sauk State Trail gets a little healthier with new 'Celebrate Health' mural

"Art opens the closets, airs out the cellars and attics," Julia Cameron, author of the bestselling book, 'The Artist's Way', once wrote. "It brings healing."

Cameron, and anyone else who happens by the Great Sauk State Trail in Prairie du Sac near the Ruth Culver Community Library, will now be healed a little bit more. That, thanks to a new mural created by Bernie Poff of Prairie du Sac's Polliwog Studio.

"We hope that it brings joy with the bright colors," Poff said of his newest creation. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sept. 21 to unveil it.

With the support of the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation, the Friends of the Great Sauk State Trail, and River Arts Incorporated, the new mural was expressly created with health in mind.

Poff said, "The hospital wanted an interactive mural with 'Celebrate Health' as the theme." Poff was awarded the commission and began work. "The butterfly wings," he noted, "are made of fruits and vegetables."

Poff has been creating murals for decades. His first was almost 30 years ago. It was in Madison for the Lutheran Social Services building.

Since then, with Polliwog Studio, Poff and his team, that includes Maggie Poff, Susan Poff, and Chris Barry, have been doing, "artsy things," as the company's website states. Their services include murals, signs, sculptures, and graphic design. "You can stand in front of it," Poff said, "for a photo op on the trail!"

Lindsey Giese, executive director of River Arts Incorporated, spoke at the ribbon-cutting about the concepts of the mural and the importance of art and the trail for the overall health of the local community. Giese has been coordinator for all the art and amenities on the trail since 2017.

Todd Wuerger and Shawn Lerch also spoke at the ribbon-cutting on behalf of Sauk Prairie Healthcare. The organization made the mural possible through a donation to the Great Sauk State Trail back in 2018.

Trail visitors are welcome to share on social media a healthy amount of photos of them standing in the butterfly wings by tagging #greatsaukstatetrail.