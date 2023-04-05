Imagine biking in Sauk City. It’s a beautiful morning. The sky is as blue as the Wisconsin River ribboning beneath it. Birds sing from the trees and shorelines. The hubbub of town, and Prairie du Sac, not far, beckon you to stop for a spell. You do, but the Great Sauk State Trail is calling you and so you ride out.

You ride out through the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area and then ride farther. You ride through the Driftless Area all the way to Devil’s Lake State Park. Or, maybe, you make your way to Reedsburg to connect with the 400 State Trail. Or, perhaps, you want to visit North Freedom, or fill up your water bottle at Rock Springs, or partake of the latest goings-on in downtown Baraboo.

Sauk County is developing a plan for the future route of the Great Sauk State Trail (GSST) and is asking for the public’s input.

There are a variety of ways to learn about the project and to share ideas and concerns, including an online survey and upcoming open house with listening sessions.

The Reedsburg open house will take place on Tuesday, April 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce at 240 Railroad Street in Reedsburg.

The Baraboo open house will take place on Wednesday, April 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baraboo West Square Building, room 213, at 505 Broadway in Baraboo.

The route options currently being explored are at the planning level only. A preferred route will be developed over the next year, influenced through feedback gathered by the public, funding and approval by governing bodies, followed by engineering and design. All of this before implementation and construction of the route commences.

The current GSST, established in 2017, spans approximately 10.5 miles through Sauk City and Prairie du Sac and into the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area.

The county’s vision is a fully constructed trail that traverses Sauk County, connecting the Sauk Prairie Area to Devil’s Lake State Park to the Baraboo area, and finally to the 400 State Trail in Reedsburg.

The 400 State Trail is a 22-mile trail that follows the river valley between Reedsburg and Elroy.

The county believes the trail will connect trail users to Sauk County communities, becoming an anchor that will encourage both community investment and economic development.

The county also believes the fully constructed world-class trail will include interactive opportunities through interpretive signage, art, and connections to natural resources and community history.

It is anticipated that the trail will become the most used trail in the state of Wisconsin.

Sauk County has partnered with HKGi, a planning and design consultation firm based in Minneapolis, to lead the planning and routing process of the trail.

The plan process began in January 2023 and is anticipated to be complete in the summer of 2024.

With the project in the early stages, Sauk County is asking for input. In addition to the upcoming open houses, the county encourages interested individuals to complete an online survey, found here.

The survey will help the county understand the issues most important to community members in regard to the project.

For more information about the GSST Master Plan, visit this website.

Soon, one beautiful morning, someone might be able to traverse the Great Sauk State Trail along the Wisconsin River in Sauk City and, by afternoon, be enjoying the quiet beauty of Devil’s Lake. How heavenly.